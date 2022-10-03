Chrissy Teigen Bares Baby Bump In Black Crop Top For Family Movie Date: Photo

Chrissy Teigen showed off her baby bump in a sports bra & leggings while out to the movies with her family.

By:
October 3, 2022 1:05PM EDT
chrissy teigen
View gallery
West Hollywood, CA - Pregnant Chrissy Teigen shows her tiny baby bump while out shopping. Earlier today Chrissy and husband revealed they are expecting their third child. Pictured: Chrissy Teigen BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Sunday Funday! Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, along with Chrissy's mom Vilailuck and the family's nanny, visited a local L.A. mall where the family enjoyed a fun afternoon watching a movie. Pictured: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend BACKGRID USA 2 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chrissy Teigen 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Sep 2022
Image Credit: Stoianov-lese / BACKGRID

Chrissy Teigen’s maternity style is super stylish and the mother-of-two proved that when she headed to the movies with her family in LA on Oct. 2. The 36-year-old put her baby bump on display when she wore a tiny black bralette with a pair of super high-waisted black leggings and a button-down shirt.

chrissy teigen
Chrissy Teigen showed off her baby bump in a tiny black crop top, high-waisted leggings & a button-down shirt while at a family movie date in LA on Oct. 2. (Stoianov-lese / BACKGRID)

For the outing, Chrissy chose to wear a casual but chic outfit and on top of her bra, she wore a light-wash chambray button-down shirt, choosing to keep it open. She accessorized her look with a simple black baseball cap, a pair of slip-on black APL sneakers, and a massive black leather Balenciaga crossbody bag with fringe hanging off of it.

Chrissy was joined by her husband, John Legend, who rocked a white Gucci hoodie with red and blue stripes and the logo on the front. He topped his look off with a pair of fitted navy blue trousers and white sneakers. As for their daughter Luna, 6, she wore a pair of high-waisted leggings with a plain white long-sleeve shirt tucked in and black leather boots. Miles, 4, wore a pair of faded gray skinny jeans with a V-neck white T-shirt and a pair of lace-up black boots.

Chrissy’s outfits while pregnant have been fabulous and aside from this look, she was recently out wearing a chunky, cropped white Kernwood and Aisling Camps Ripple Macrame Pullover with a high-waisted, satin black Sablyn Isabella Skirt. When Chrissy isn’t dressed down, she is usually dressed to the nines, and she looked fabulous at the 2022 Emmy Awards wearing a long-sleeve, metallic pink patterned gown. She accessorized the sparkly dress with a pair of pink Giuseppe Zanotti Tarifa Sandals and a matching Judith Leiber Satin Coffered Rectangle Clutch.

More From Our Partners

ad