Chrissy Teigen Just Showed Us The Breezy Shirt That We Need To Be Wearing This Fall

Some staple pieces are trendy no matter the season. Button-down shirts are the perfect example of this — whether it’s summer, winter or fall you can never go wrong with this option. This wardrobe essential is super versatile and you can easily dress it up or dress it down.

Chrissy Teigen’s recent Instagram post gave us some much-needed fall inspo for styling our button-downs this season. Although the post was about shrimp toast, we couldn’t help but make a note of the fashion moment. Teigen shows off her trendy, neutral button-down shirt tied neatly into a knot. We often see this trend in the summertime, but thanks to the long sleeves and neutral color this is definitely a fall look. Keep reading to find out how you can re-create this cute, casual look.

Take this fashion staple with you as the season transitions into fall. This button-down has a stylish loose fit that gives an oversized look perfect for layering. Bring on the autumn vibes by opting to get one in brown, beige-cream or army green. However, if you want a less ‘in your face’ fall look, this shirt comes in a wide array of other colors. You can choose hot pink, lilac or orange to add some brightness to your wardrobe.

Pair this top with your favorite pair of boyfriend jeans and sneakers for a casual look, with trousers and mules for a little business flair, or with a denim or corduroy skirt and your favorite pair of booties for something a bit more flirty. Let the shirt hang as an oversized layer or tie it up like Tiegan. There are so many ways to make this fall look your own.

Button-downs will forever be in style, making this a great addition to fall fashion and beyond. Add this chic button-down to your closet and channel your inner supermodel this season.