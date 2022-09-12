Chrissy Teigein Shows Off Her Baby Bump At The Emmys In Metallic Gown

Chrissy Teigen has been positively glowing ever since she announced she was pregnant and she showed off her baby bump on the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 12. The 36-year-old rocked a long-sleeve, metallic pink patterned gown that put her baby bump on full display and she looked gorgeous.

Chrissy’s dress featured a high neck and long sleeves and was tight around her belly. She accessorized with a pink clutch and gorgeous glam. Her brown hair was super long and down in beach waves while parted in the middle. She added a sultry smokey eye and a matte pink lip.

Chrissy was joined by her husband, John Legend, who looked dapper in his crisp white tuxedo. He styled his satin checkered pattern tux with a white button-down shirt and oversized black bowtie.

Chrissy announced her pregnancy on August 3, via Instagram, writing, “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.” Chrissy experienced a miscarriage two years ago back in 2020 and she was filled with joy when she announced the news that she was pregnant again.

She finished the caption writing, “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”