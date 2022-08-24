Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna, 6, Touches Mom’s Baby Bump In Adorable Vacation Photo

Expectant mom Chrissy Teigen's baby bump is in full bloom in a series of sweet new snaps from her family trip to Italy.

By:
August 24, 2022 3:38PM EDT
Chrissy Teigen
View gallery
West Hollywood, CA - Pregnant Chrissy Teigen shows her tiny baby bump while out shopping. Earlier today Chrissy and husband revealed they are expecting their third child. Pictured: Chrissy Teigen BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at medical building, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 08 Aug 2022
Image Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews

Living La Dolce Vita! Chrissy Teigen, 36, and her husband John Legend, 43, are enjoying an Italian holiday with their kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. The longtime couple, who recently announced that they are expecting another child, appeared to be enjoying their good fortune in a series of snaps the former model shared to her Instagram page on August 24.

The Cravings author captioned the carousel of pics with a pink flower emoji that perfectly matched the gorgeous pink floral print dress she wore for her day out on the Italian Riviera. In the first photo Chrissy’s daughter, Luna, playfully adjusted the skirt of the floor length dress to cover her burgeoning baby bump.

 

The cookbook author shared a video of her twirling through the narrow stone streets in her curve hugging dress– her baby bump on full display. In another shot she’s cuddled up to her Grammy winning hubby on their yacht, her head thrown back in jubilant laughter. John looks equally joyful and his outfit is on point with the floral theme! His short sleeve dark green button up is patterned with pink flowers. He paired the colorful top with beige pants and white shoes.

John and Chrissy, who’ve been married since TKTK, have been very open about their fertility struggles and the heartbreaking loss of their unborn baby boy Jack in the fall of 2020. Chrissy tragically miscarried their third child but they have since gone on to get pregnant again, after undergoing IVF treatments something she referenced when she announced her new pregnancy, writing: “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

Chrissy Teigen and Luna Legend
Chrissy Teigen and Luna Legend out and about in matching cowboys boots in 2020. [Christopher Peterson / SplashNews]
Chrissy continued her caption and opened up about her anxiety this time around, adding: “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.” The devoted parents are clearly exhilarated to have their rainbow baby on the way!

More From Our Partners

ad