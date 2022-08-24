Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna, 6, Touches Mom’s Baby Bump In Adorable Vacation Photo

Living La Dolce Vita! Chrissy Teigen, 36, and her husband John Legend, 43, are enjoying an Italian holiday with their kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. The longtime couple, who recently announced that they are expecting another child, appeared to be enjoying their good fortune in a series of snaps the former model shared to her Instagram page on August 24.

The Cravings author captioned the carousel of pics with a pink flower emoji that perfectly matched the gorgeous pink floral print dress she wore for her day out on the Italian Riviera. In the first photo Chrissy’s daughter, Luna, playfully adjusted the skirt of the floor length dress to cover her burgeoning baby bump.

The cookbook author shared a video of her twirling through the narrow stone streets in her curve hugging dress– her baby bump on full display. In another shot she’s cuddled up to her Grammy winning hubby on their yacht, her head thrown back in jubilant laughter. John looks equally joyful and his outfit is on point with the floral theme! His short sleeve dark green button up is patterned with pink flowers. He paired the colorful top with beige pants and white shoes.

John and Chrissy, who’ve been married since TKTK, have been very open about their fertility struggles and the heartbreaking loss of their unborn baby boy Jack in the fall of 2020. Chrissy tragically miscarried their third child but they have since gone on to get pregnant again, after undergoing IVF treatments something she referenced when she announced her new pregnancy, writing: “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

Chrissy continued her caption and opened up about her anxiety this time around, adding: “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.” The devoted parents are clearly exhilarated to have their rainbow baby on the way!