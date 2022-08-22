Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna, 6, Leans On Her Baby Bump In Sweet Italy Photos

Expecting mom alert! Chrissy Teigen, 36, shared an adorable set of photos on August 22 with her daughter Luna, 6, leaning on her momma’s pregnant belly while in Italy. The model captioned the post with a simple pink heart emoji, while she wore a gorgeous floor-length green summer dress with open-toe sandals. She also accessorized her summer look with a colorful head scarf, as she wore her long brown hair down.

Little Luna coordinated nicely with her famous momma, as she paired adorable sandals with a blue summer dress. Chrissy’s oldest child cozied up to her mom’s belly, while Chrissy looked down lovingly at her daughter. In the snapshot, they looked like they were thoroughly enjoying their Italian summer vacation on a gorgeous green lawn.

The summer trip to Italy comes just over two weeks after Chrissy and her husband John Legend, 43, announced that they are expecting another child together. On August 3, Chrissy wrote, “the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.” So cute!

Since the exciting baby announcement, Chrissy and her family have taken off to Italy to enjoy some much-needed R&R before the baby’s arrival. Some of the other photos included multiple shots of Chrissy’s baby bump, photos with her son Miles, 4, and plenty of family boat ride snapshots. One slide was an adorable video of the expecting momma putting sunscreen on Luna while they enjoyed their boat ride. We love to see the Teigen-Legend family living it up!

Some of Chrissy’s fans took to the comments section to compliment her on her new maternity look. One user wrote, “You are so gorgeous”, while another commented, “Beautiful mama.” The Cravings author’s friend and designer Rachel Zoe, 50, also commented on the post with 10 red hearts. And we must say, we are feeling the same amount of joy for Chrissy.

The TV personality and John have two kids together, Luna and Miles, who they welcomed in 2016 and 2018, respectively. The two famous parents have also been married for nearly 10 years, as they got married in Italy in 2013. This makes their vacation in Italy a full-circle moment and we cannot help but get sentimental for them!