Chrissy Teigen Makes Out With John Legend As They Wear Nothing In His Music Video: Watch

John Legend gave his wife Chrissy Teigen a sweet and steamy present for their ninth wedding anniversary! On Sept. 14, the Grammy winner, 43, debuted a brand new music video for his single “Wonder Woman”, which shows a compilation of sexy clips between him and Chrissy, 36, and adorable footage of them roaming picturesque city streets in what appears to be Italy together. In some of the clips between John and the media personality, they can be seen making out shirtless against a wall lit by moonlight, as seen below, and in a bubble bath. Other clips show the two doting over Chrissy’s growing baby bump.

In the family-friendlier portions of the video, Chrissy, John, and their two kids, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, frolicked through the stone streets and swam in a rectangular infinity pool. At one point, Miles jumped on Chrissy and kissed her on the lips. In other sweet clips, John played a piano that overlooked rolling green hills and belted out the “Wonder Woman” lyrics that are inspired by Chrissy. Meanwhile, Chrissy looked like a goddess as she caressed her baby bump. Some of the lyrics in “Wonder Woman” have John completely in awe of Chrissy’s power to always be there for him, know when he needs an extra boost of positivity, and for being his “saving grace”.

Aside from the loved-up lyrics, John continued reminding Chrissy how special she is to him when he shared a clip of the video on Instagram. “I married my Wonder Woman 9 years ago today. Happy Anniversary, my love. You never cease to amaze me,” he wrote. “I could say the same about you. Happy anniversary to my absolute best friend and lover and partner in life,” Chrissy gushed in a reply post of the music video. “Thank you for being with me through all my mistakes, my ups and downs, my heartaches, for growing with me, for raising babies with me who are my proudest gifts. We have created the most wonderful life together and all I want to do for the rest of my life is watch you make the world better, feed people, bring people joy, make more babies and kiss on your old and gray face one day.”

The “Wonder Woman” music video dropped less than two months after the happy couple announced they are pregnant with their fourth child, just over two years after they announced they were expecting their third child with the music video for “Wild”. Unfortunately, Chrissy lost her baby, a boy named Jack, about halfway through the pregnancy.

In her pregnancy announcement from August of this year, Chrissy opened up about the obstacles she faced leading up to both the pregnancy and the announcement. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” Chrissy said in the caption of her announcement post, referring to the IVF treatments she underwent to help her get pregnant.

The model then admitted she was nervous to announce her pregnancy in fear that something would go wrong again. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she recalled. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”