Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Baby Bump In Strapless Bikini While In Italy: Photos

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen was seen sunning her growing baby bump on a family getaway to Lake Como, Italy over the weekend. Photos taken of the 36-year-old model on Aug. 28 showed her lounging on a blue pool chair on a deck that was built directly on the side of the lake, which has seen other famous visitors such as Amal Clooney and George Clooney this summer. Chrissy wore a strapless tan bikini that featured an adorable tie-front design on the top and side-tie bottoms.

Chrissy was quite active during her pool and lakeside outing. At one point, she chatted with her hubby John Legend, 43, who donned green and blue swim trunks with a tropical-looking print on them. In other photos, her 4-year-old son, Miles, stood in front of her while playing on his Nintendo Switch as Chrissy scrolled through her phone, while her daughter Luna, 6, looked excited to show her parents her fashion magazine. She then hopped on John’s lap for some father-daughter cuddles. At another point, the mom of two helped Miles into a life jacket so he could go swimming in the lake.

Chrissy has been spotted showing off her growing baby bump all summer long, whether that be via social media or paparazzi photos. On Aug. 15, she snapped a picture of herself wearing a three-piece skirt, bra, and blazer set that put the top of her pregnant belly on display. She opened up about how she is currently in her least favorite stage of pregnancy in the caption of the mirror selfie. “The in between stage is my least fun stage. just be huge already please !!!!” she wrote.

The media personality also at one point joked that she was going to name her unborn child based on what bra size her breasts grow to during her pregnancy. “will name my baby with the letter my boobs stop growing at. looking like a g, maybe h,” she quipped.

Chrissy announced her pregnancy on Aug. 3, just under two years after she lost her son, Jack, about halfway through her pregnancy in 2020. “the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she began her post, before saying she took “1 billion shots” for her IVF treatments in hope of getting pregnant once again. She also talked about how nervous she is to get bad news with every doctor appointment, making it harder to let her pregnancy be publicly known. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” she continued. “Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!” Hopefully, the family trip to Italy can help put her worries at ease.