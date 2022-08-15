Chrissy Teigen Shares New Photo Of Growing Baby Bump: ‘Just Be Huge Already Please’

Chrissy Teigen, 36, is bumping along just fine! The cookbook author, who is currently expecting another child with husband John Legend, showed off her baby bump in a mirror selfie that she shared to Instagram on Sunday, August 14. Chrissy wore a black miniskirt and a matching bra top and blazer as she showcased her adorable belly, which continues to grow!

In her caption, Chrissy explained that “the in between stage” of her pregnancy is the “least fun stage”, at least for her, of the entire 9-month journey. “Just be huge already please !!!!” Chrissy said. She also poked fun at her hair stylist Irinel de León, who hid in the corner to try and avoid being in the photo. “Also very much love @hairinel in this pic. don’t worry we can’t see you!!” Chrissy joked.

Chrissy announced her pregnancy on August 3. She showed off her baby bump on Instagram while wearing a black crop top and tulle underwear by Gucci. Chrissy had a devastating miscarriage in 2020 with the loss of her son Jack. She underwent IVF treatments for months to get pregnant this time and now her and John, 43, are so excited for their new arrival. Their children Luna, 4, and Miles, 4, will be big siblings!

When announcing her pregnancy, Chrissy noted that while the last few years were difficult, she’s overjoyed to be expecting again. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she said, before referencing the tragic loss of her child 23 months ago. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!” she signed off.

Chrissy and John have already been out and about since they informed the world that their family is growing. On Aug. 8, the couple walked hand-in-hand in Los Angeles. Chrissy wore a tight white tank top with light blue button-up shirt that highlighted her growing belly.