Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump In A Tight White Tank While Out With John Legend

Happier than ever. Chrissy Teigen proudly showed off her budding baby bump while out with husband John Legend, 43, on Monday, Aug. 8. The couple was in high spirits as they held hands while stopping by an LA medical building, less than a week after announcing they were expecting their fourth child.

The bestselling cookbook author, 36, was dressed for comfort during the trip, teaming a tight white tank top with black leggings and a light blue button-up shirt on top. Her top hugged her figure, making her belly all the more adorable.

For the rest of her outfit, Chrissy went for laid-back cool. Keeping her feet comfy, she wore a pair of black slides. Big square sunglasses gave off a 70s vibe while the star carried her things in a crossbody bag.

John looked super happy to be with his wife of 9 years, whom he already shares son Miles, 3, and daughter Luna, 6, with. The “All Of Me” singer was in his sharpest summertime duds, teaming a designer polo with dark jeans and clean sneakers.

Chrissy’s happy and healthy outing came just days after she and John announced they were welcoming their “rainbow baby,” or a baby conceived after a pregnancy loss. Making sure to grab everyone’s attention, the model wore just a crop top and sheer Gucci knickers while snapping a glam mirror selfie featuring her growing bump. In her caption, she was honest about having another baby following the death of infant son Jack in fall of 2020.

The star, who had previously revealed she was undergoing IVF treatments in Feb. 2022, shared, “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.” Admitting her anxiety, Chrissy went on, “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”