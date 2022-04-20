Chrissy Teigen Slips Into Stunning White Gown For Date Night With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen looked fabulous when she wore a skintight, one-shoulder white gown for a date night in LA on April 19.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are seen leaving dinner at Giorgio Baldi Pictured: Chrissy Teigen Ref: SPL5304540 190422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen always makes a statement when she’s out on date night with her hubby John Legend and that’s exactly what she did when the couple dined at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on April 19. The 36-year-old looked incredible when she wore a tight, one-shoulder dress with metallic heels.

Chrissy Teigen looked gorgeous in a tight white dress while on a date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on April 19 with John Legend. (PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com)

For the outing, Chrissy wore a skintight white Alexandre Vauthier Ruched One Shoulder Gown with one long sleeve and a ruched bodice. The dress hugged her frame perfectly while the maxi ended just above her ankles. She styled the frock with a tan The Row Small Lunch Bag in Suede and a pair of metallic gold Tom Ford Ankle-Strap Leather Sandals.

Chrissy wore a white Alexandre Vauthier Ruched One Shoulder Gown with a tan The Row Small Lunch Bag in Suede & a pair of metallic gold Tom Ford Ankle-Strap Leather Sandals. (PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com)

As for her glam, Chrissy threw her brown hair up into a middle-parted high bun with long pieces left out in front to frame her face. She rocked a sultry brown smokey eye with extra long lashes and topped her look off with a glossy pink lip.

Meanwhile, John looked handsome in a completely sheer black T-shirt with lines across the front, styled with fitted black trousers, a long black peacoat, and patent leather shoes.

Aside from Chrissy’s gorgeous dress, she has been rocking a slew of other fabulous outfits and just recently she was on vacation when she wore some amazing looks. One of our favorites was her hot pink Cult Gaia bikini featuring high-waisted Jianna Bikini Bottoms with the matching, asymmetrical Jianna Bikini Top.

The day before that, Chrissy rocked a black Patbo Plunge Beach Dress that had a low-cut V-neckline and a massive cutout on her waist. She styled the completely sheer dress with layers of Jacquie Aiche jewelry.

