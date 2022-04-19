Chrissy Teigen Takes Off All Of Her Clothes For Sexy Instagram Selfie: ‘This Is Great’

Chrissy Teigen, 36, got a lot of attention on April 18, when she shared an eye-catching Instagram photo to her story. The model was standing in front of a sink in the nude and covering her chest with her arms, in the pic, while also showing off wild tan lines that were the result of her wearing a swimsuit with cutouts.

#ChrissyTeigen poses for a topless selfie to reveal her unusual tan lines from her cutout swimsuit. 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/HzcJEFFD61 — Christian 🇵🇷 (@cruzchris2020) April 19, 2022

“This is great,” the funny lady sarcastically captioned the photo.

Chrissy’s new snapshot comes after she made headlines for celebrating her and husband John Legend‘s daughter Luna‘s 6th birthday at Disneyland. The family, which also includes 3-year-old son Miles, looked like they had a delightful time at one of America’s most popular theme parks in adorable photos taken during the fun-filled day. They posed in front of Minnie Mouse and Cinderella’s castle in some of the pics and flashed big smiles.

Other pics showed the foursome on the Small World boat ride and indulging in sweet treats like lollipops as the took in the incredible sights around them.

When the proud parents weren’t taking little Luna on her memorable birthday outing, they were posting loving messages for her on social media. “I can’t believe she’s 6 already. I’m very biased but she’s soooo wonderful and I’m proud to be her dad. Happy birthday Luna Simone!” John wrote alongside several adorable photos of the tot on Instagram.

“she is 6 😭 my Luna, my moon, my girl, my first, my baby. I love you. You changed our world. I can’t believe I get to be your mama. happy happy birthday,” Chrissy wrote in her own post, which also included a cute video and pic of Luna dressed as Jasmine from the Disney movie, Aladdin.

Before Luna turned six, Chrissy and the family also enjoyed a Hawaiian vacation for spring break together. The pretty star shared a lovely photo of herself rocking a black bikini top and matching bottom while standing in front of a toilet. She joked in the caption, “me and a toilet people pee and poop into! not me i don’t do that.”