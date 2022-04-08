See Pic

Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Black Bikini Top & Mesh Wrap On Hawaiian Spring Break Trip With Kids

Chrissy Teigen
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
News Writer

Chrissy Teigen is enjoying her Hawaiian vacation with family, posing on Instagram in an adorable black bikini and beach wrap, sporting a gorgeous flower in her hair for the perfect touch!

Chrissy Teigen is a Hawaiian princess! The 36-year-old shared a cute photo to her Instagram on Friday showing off her beach-ready look, which included a black bikini top and mesh wrap skirt. She accessorized the look with numerous layers of thin gold necklaces and small studs and wore her chestnut brown locks up in a messy bun with a signature orange-colored flower.

The casual black beach style was a different look for the model, who recently turned heads at the Grammy Awards on April 3. The mom-of-two showed off in a pink strapless Nicole + Felicia couture ballgown. The dress featured a fanned-out, ruffled bodice with similar detailing across the skirt. She also wore gorgeous diamond drop earrings and pulled her hair back into a low bun.

Chrissy came to the awards in support of her husband John Legend, who was a large part of Grammy week due to being honored for his achievements with the Recording Academy Global Impact Award. The singer received the prestigious honor during the inaugural Black Music Collective event on Apr. 2 and it was a true testament to how he’s worked hard as an artist, philanthropist, and activist over the years.

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen at the 2022 Grammys (Matt Baron/Shutterstock).

When Chrissy and John are not making headlines for attending fancy events, they’re making time for their loving marriage and family. The lovebirds, who share daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, together have been trying for another baby after the loss of their third son Jack in 2020, as Chrissy undergoes IVF. The doting mom confirmed the news through an Instagram post in Feb. and revealed she’d like for people to “stop asking” if she’s pregnant.

“hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she wrote in the caption, which was accompanied by a photo of her working out in front of a stunning beach view.

“I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!” she continued. “But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn. Anyhow, Iove youuuuu??”