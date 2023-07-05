Chrissy Teigen Shares 1st Video Of All 4 Kids Playing Together: Watch

One week after Chrissy Teigen revealed that she & John Legend welcomed their fourth child, the proud mom shared a new video of all four of her kiddos on Jul. 5.

July 5, 2023 5:07PM EDT
A happy family! Chrissy Teigen, 37, and her husband John Legend, 44, announced just last week that they had welcomed their fourth child and now, the proud momma shared a new video of all four of her children on Jul. 5. “muted to protect your ears from john and i making extremely annoying animal noises,” she joked in the caption. The clip was seemingly taken amid the family’s Fourth of July celebrations, as she added red, white, and blue heart emojis.

Chrissy and John‘s kiddos include newborn son Wren Alexander Stephens, daughter Esti, 5 mos., daughter Luna, 7, and Miles, 5. All four of their little ones rocked matching blue and white pinstripe ensembles, with the girls wearing matching dresses. Their five-year-old son rocked a pinstripe shirt with blue jeans, while little Wren rocked a onesie of a matching pattern. Miles was the model big brother to Esti, as he carried her in his arms, meanwhile, Luna cradled Wren moments before they belted out crying.

Soon after the model shared the new video with her 42.2 million followers, many of them took to the comments to gush over the famous siblings. “I cannot. Luna is a natural,” one admirer quipped, while another added, “That Luna knows what to do in front of a camera!” A separate fan couldn’t help but admire how much Luna and Miles looked like their A-lister parents. “It’s like a lil Chrissy and a lil John holding a lil Luna and a lil Miles,” they penned.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend with their kids, Luna and Miles, during a prior outing at Disneyland. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort/Shutterstock)

Finally, another fan noted how gracefully Luna and Miles are embracing their growing family. “They’re beautiful!! What a big change for your older two and I bet they are taking it in stride bc they have a family and support system that loves them deeply!”, they wrote. As mentioned above, Chrissy took to Instagram on Jun. 28 to announce the couple’s latest arrival. In the post, Chrissy talked about her life-long dream of wanting four kids and mentioned the loss of their late son, Jack, who she miscarried at 20 weeks. The brunette beauty explained that they opted to use a surrogate, Alexandra, for baby Wren.

“I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her,” the mother-of-four wrote in the statement. “All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow.” The “All of Me” hitmaker and Chrissy opted for Alexander as their son’s middle name in honor of the surrogate. In the carousel photos, Chrissy even added a sweet photo of her kissing Alexandra’s bare baby bump. Since Chrissy gave birth to Esti this Jan., both Alexandra and the 37-year-old spent a few months pregnant together.

