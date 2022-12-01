Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Rocks Pink Off The Shoulder Gown With John Legend At State Dinner

Cravings author Chrissy Teigen, 37, looked stunning in a pink gown while she attended President Joe Biden‘s first state dinner on Dec. 1. Chrissy opted for a floor-length silk pink dress that featured an off-shoulder look and gems on her puffed sleeves. The brunette beauty accessorized her look with a pair of black gloves that went up to her elbow while she carried a mini black clutch. The 37-year-old also held onto her husband, John Legend, 43, who rocked a classic black tux for the evening out.

The mom-of-two even took to her Instagram Story that evening to share some inside details from the lavish dinner. Her first snapshot showed off her place setting at the state dinner, which also was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. Chrissy’s place setting included a fancy dinner napkin with the official presidential seal, along with a black leather dinner menu that also had the same seal. The White House also did not spare any details, as even the dinner napkins featured lavish embroidery.

Chrissy also shared a video on her Instagram Story that showed off her husband enjoying himself at the state dinner. “middling at the state dinner. Larry David knows the great honor that has been bestowed upon us,” the Cravings founder captioned the post. In addition, she joked to John, “look whose middling,” to which he replied, “we are very trusted here.”

The president’s state dinner was held at the White House on the South Lawn in a massive tent in order to accommodate to over 400 guests. Some other A-list celebrities that attended the event included actress Jennifer Garner, 50, who showed up alongside her daughter, Violet Affleck, 17, Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 61, and musician Jon Batiste. Julia also made the event a family one, as she too showed up with her child, Charlie Hall, 25.

The celebrity foodie’s outing at the state dinner comes just one day after she celebrated her 37th birthday on Nov. 30. Chrissy took to Instagram just hours before Biden’s event to let her 39.9 million followers know exactly how she celebrated her big day. “thank u for my birthday wishes :) I had quite a day!”, she captioned the sweet post. In the clip, Chrissy was seen enjoying a cozy day at home watching The Office and eating a comfort meal with her loved ones. At the very end of the video, she joked about her resenting John for how the day went. “Then I accused John of not doing anything for my birthday when I specifically told him not to,” Chrissy said sarcastically.