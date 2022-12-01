Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses

Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.

Violet’s included a shiny black heart print and a criss cross top, which she paired with a bright red shoe. She kept her hair back into an updo for a timeless, ’50s inspired vibe that tied the rest of her look together. Finally, the teen held onto a black handbag and finished the look with clear glasses. Jennifer was also channeling old Hollywood vibes with a curled look. Both were beaming with joy as they walked through a room both the American and French flags en route to be seated.

Of course, the mother-daughter duo also bear a striking resemblance — arguably passing as sisters as Violet gets older! The invitation isn’t entirely a surprise as Jennifer is known for her political associations, including encouraging young Americans to exercise their right to vote by participating in various social media campaigns. In particular, the West Virginia native is known for her advocacy work to bring awareness and assistance underserved rural communities.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted their first state dinner of Biden’s administration for President Macron and his wife on Thursday, Dec. 1 that included a star-studded guest list including John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Ariana Debose, Jon Batiste arrives with his wife Suleika Jaouad, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her son Charlie Hall, Stephen Colbert and his wife Evelyn McGee-Colbert and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Both Joe and Jill posed for photos along with Emmanuel and Brigitte, all looking elegant and classy in their formal wear. Brigitte in particular turned heads in a long white number by Louis Vuitton, while Jill was classic in a navy Oscar de la Renta gown.