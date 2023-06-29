Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Pics Of All 4 Kids After Welcoming Baby Via Surrogate: ‘Babies Babies Babies’

Chrissy Teigen is loving every minute of being a mom of four! In an adorable new collection of family pics, the supermodel, 37, gave a glimpse of a very busy family life to her 42.2 million followers on Instagram. In the first photo, shared on Thursday, June 29, she held her five-month-old baby Esti on her knee as she sat at a cafe table soaking in the sunny day. The little one wore an adorable pinafore sundress and went barefoot. In the second photo, her eldest daughter Luna, 7, tenderly held their newborn son Wren Alexander Stephens, w was born on June 19 via surrogate, as she bottle fed her newest sibling. 5-year-old son Miles looked on with a sassy expression, his tongue extended. In the final snap, little Esti, looking very much like her famous parents, happily sat at home while wearing an adorable onesie and bib.

“Babies babies babies!” the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model captioned the sweet photos. Her followers were delighted with the sweet family photos. “What a blessing…❤️❤️,” wrote Matthew McConaughey‘s wife, Camila McConaughey. Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino offered up a simple, “congratulations.”

“Esti all of a sudden looks so grown up. Love her smile in the first pic,” observed a fan in the comments, thread, while another remarked, “They all look the same it’s so damn cute!!!” Wren has so much hair! Luna is going to be such a big help to you with all the little ones! Esti looks exactly like John! Myles is hilarious!” gushed a third.

Chrissy and her husband John Legend announced the news of their fourth baby via Instagram on Wednesday, Jun 28. The news came as a surprise to fans, as the couple had only five months ago welcomed Esti on January 13. They tragically lost baby Jack to a miscarriage (which Chrissy later disclosed was an abortion) in 2020. Wren, she explained in the announcement, was born via surrogate Alexandra, whom Chrissy admitted she’d bonded deeply with over the baby’s gestation. “Our hearts, and our homes, are officially full,” she wrote in part.