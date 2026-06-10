Who Is George Knight From ‘Love Island UK’? Meet the Reality TV Star

George Knight became one of the most talked-about contestants on Love Island UK 2026 almost as soon as he entered the villa. The professional footballer arrived as one of the season’s first bombshells and quickly made an impact, but his journey on the hit ITV dating series was unexpectedly cut short after just six days when he left the villa due to a private family matter.

After his departure, George addressed fans in an Instagram video, thanking them for their support. “I just wanted to take a moment and come on and say a massive, massive thank you to every single person who has reached out over the past two days wishing me their love, their support and all their well wishes,” he said. “It has been completely overwhelming and I am trying to get back to every message, which is proving pretty much impossible, but thank you so much.”

George added, “Moments like this give you a massive point of perspective on the bigger picture, and as fun and as great as my six days in the villa were, it’s obviously important for me to be here with my family.”

Learn more about him below.

How Old Is George Knight?

George is 28 years old. The Winchester native entered the Love Island UK villa as one of the season’s first bombshells in June 2026.

What Does George Knight Do for a Living?

George is a professional footballer. Before joining Love Island UK, he played for English club Dorking Wanderers and built a career in football prior to his reality TV debut.

Why Did George Knight Leave ‘Love Island UK’?

George left Love Island UK shortly after entering the villa due to a private family matter. He initially told fans that “family comes first” and said he was leaving to be with his loved ones. Days later, he revealed that his departure was prompted by a health concern involving a close family member, which required him to return home. George has emphasized that the decision was entirely personal and not related to the show itself.

In an interview following his exit, George recalled being called to speak with producers, who informed him that his parents wanted to get in touch. “They said that my parents had been in touch and that they had some news for me and that they were going to give me a call,” he explained. “It is all very private. But it was a health concern with a member of the immediate family.”

George said his parents felt they needed to let him know about the situation, and after hearing the news, he immediately knew what he needed to do. Although he was already aware of the health issue before entering the villa, he said it was not expected to become a concern during the time he would be away filming.

“There was no second guessing my decision to leave,” George continued. “You’ve got to remind yourself that as much as reality TV is fantastic and great, the priority is your family and who’s close to you and has been in your entire life. And that’s why I came to that conclusion.”