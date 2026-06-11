Was Melanie Moreno a Plus-Size Model? About the ‘Love Island USA’ Bombshell’s Age, Job, Instagram & More

Image Credit: Ben Symons/Peacock

Love Island USA knows how to introduce a head-turning bombshell, and one of season 8‘s most buzzworthy contestants is Melanie Moreno. Since entering the Villa, the reality TV star has garnered a fan base, but one aspect of her life outside the show became a new topic of discussion: her past plus-sized modeling career.

Upon discovering her work as a stunning catwalk queen, fans criticized Love Island USA for seemingly failing to embrace different body shapes and sizes, since Melanie looks different than when she was a model.

“Is it just me or is Love Island a lil fat phobic because where tf are all the plus-sized baddies?!!” one person commented under an Instagram video of Melanie’s modeling days. Another chimed in, “Wish she had came on the show thicker [sic]. We don’t get enough thick representation.”

Despite the disappointment in the show’s evident body size preference, fans praised Melanie’s beauty from her past to the present.

Here, Hollywood Life has gathered all the details we know so far about Melanie’s background before joining season 8 of Love Island USA.

Who Is Melanie Moreno?

Melanie is a Philadelphia native who now resides in Los Angeles. “I’m a Philly girl — we’re so real, we’re so blunt,” Melanie said in her Love Island USA intro. “But we’re so fun. We’re fun as f**k.”

How Old Is Melanie Moreno From Love Island USA?

Melanie is 24 years old.

Was Melanie a Plus-Sized Model Before Joining Love Island USA?

Yes. Melanie worked as a plus-sized model years before entering the Villa. Past videos and photos of her have already circulated online, and it’s clear that Melanie has always been a runway icon! As seen in one clip from her modeling days, Melanie strutted down a catwalk for a Pretty Little Thing show in Miami.

The reality TV personality opened up about her modeling aspirations during a 2021 interview with Voyage L.A.

“My biggest dream since I was 10 years old was to be a model,” she revealed. “I lost myself so badly that I let go of that dream and tried to focus on something that was ‘more practical.’ But [my manager] Elizabeth saw the potential in me that I didn’t see in myself for a while. The main reason I gave up on my dream was because I had this belief that I had to look perfect to even get into the business.”

The Philly native added that she “thought I needed a specific look or a specific body type.”

“Little did I know I was wrong. I tried for nine years to get scouted and signed, but I still truly believe I was found at the perfect time,” Melanie pointed out.

What Is Melanie’s Job Outside of the Villa?

It appears that Melanie is no longer a full-time model. She works as a bikini store manager.