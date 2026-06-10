Why Did George Leave ‘Love Island UK’? ‘Private Reasons’ Explained

Image Credit: Courtesy of George Knight/Instagram

Love Island UK had a Villa shakeup recently, and it doesn’t involve Casa Amor. Just days into his time on the ITV show, contestant George Knight left with no explanation — at first. But now, fans are getting answers from the reality TV personality.

During the June 7, 2026, episode, Lorenzo told his fellow Islanders that George “has left the Villa for private reasons and won’t be coming back.” Fellow contestant Robyn, who had kissed George earlier on the show, said, “Aw, George, we love you!”

So, why did George leave Love Island UK? Here’s what he said in a post-Villa interview.

What Happened to George on Love Island UK?

Shortly after exiting the show, George took to Instagram to explain his sudden departure, noting in his caption that “family comes first, always.”

“Leaving the @loveisland Villa was a decision made in order to be with my family,” George wrote alongside his Love Island UK headshot. “Out of respect for them, I’d prefer not to go into any further detail. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with kind messages and support! It genuinely means a lot.”

Why Did George Really Leave the Love Island Villa?

During a post-Villa interview with The Sun Showbiz, George recalled the moment he was informed of something important by the show producers. After pointing out that producers usually only call on an Islander to discuss “standard” logistics and daily expectations, George said they had some news for him.

“They just said one of the producers on site was going to meet me at the front door and that they had some information for you, and the execs want to see you,” he explained in the interview. “Just went down to see them, and [they] said my parents had been in touch and that they had some news for me, and they were going to give me a call, and it was all very private.”

After the show’s producers gave George a moment alone on the phone, he decided it was “the right thing to come home” and leave the show immediately.

“It was a health concern with an immediate member of the family,” George clarified, adding that his parents felt it was their responsibility to inform him.

All new episodes of Love Island UK season 13 air six nights per week, except on Tuesdays, on ITV2 and ITVX.