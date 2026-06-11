Who Is Corbin Mims? Meet the New ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Bombshell

Image Credit: Ben Symons/Peacock

Corbin Mims wasted little time making an impression after entering the Love Island USA Season 8 villa. The Miami-based entrepreneur arrived as one of the season’s first bombshells, immediately turning heads and shaking up several couples.

As viewers get to know the newest Islander, many are curious about his background, career and what brought him to the hit Peacock dating series. Learn more about Corbin below.

How Old Is Corbin Mims?

Corbin is 22 years old and hails from Miami, Florida.

As one of the youngest contestants on Love Island USA Season 8, Corbin entered the villa looking for a meaningful connection after saying he was tired of casual dating. Despite arriving after the original cast, he quickly made an impact by pursuing Kenzie Annis and shaking up one of the villa’s earliest couples.

What Does Corbin Mims Do for a Living?

Corbin is an entrepreneur and the co-founder of Caicos Exclusive, a luxury vacation rental company that offers high-end accommodations and concierge services in Turks and Caicos.

He graduated from Stetson University with a degree in marketing and has also built a presence on social media, where he shares content related to fitness, travel and his lifestyle. During his Love Island USA introduction, Corbin described himself as ambitious and family-oriented, qualities he hoped would help him find a lasting relationship in the villa.

When Did Corbin Mims Join Love Island USA Season 8?

Corbin made his debut during Episode 4, which aired on June 5, 2026, as one of two male bombshells alongside Gabriel Vasconcelos.

His arrival immediately stirred drama when he secretly kissed several of the female Islanders during a challenge before officially meeting the men. Two days later, Corbin played a major role in the season’s first recoupling by choosing Kenzie as his partner. The decision left Sean Reifel single, resulting in Sean becoming the first Islander dumped from the villa. Corbin’s arrival marked one of the first major turning points of the season and immediately established him as a key player in the competition.