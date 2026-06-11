Who Got Dumped From the ‘Love Island USA’ Villa Last Night?

Image Credit: Ben Symons/Peacock

Love Island USA Season 8 is off to a chaotic start. In just the first week, bombshell arrivals have upended established couples, Islanders have found themselves caught in love triangles and the villa has already seen its first elimination. With tensions rising and new connections forming almost daily, viewers are eager to see which relationships will last, and which contestants could be the next to leave Fiji.

Below, learn more about the cast, the airing schedule and the Islanders who have been dumped so far.

When Do New Episodes of Love Island USA Air?

New episodes of Love Island USA Season 8 stream on Peacock six days a week at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, with new installments airing every day except Wednesdays.

Fans can also watch Love Island Aftersun on Saturdays for additional commentary, interviews and behind-the-scenes moments from the villa.

Who Is in the Love Island USA Season 8 Cast?

Love Island USA Season 8 began with 11 original Islanders: Aniya Harvey, Beatriz Hatz, Bryce Dettloff, KC Chandler, Kenzie Annis, Melanie Moreno, Sean Reifel, Sincere Rhea, Trinity Tatum, Vasana Montgomery and Zach Georgiou.

Since the season premiered, several bombshells have entered the villa, including Gabriel Vasconcelos, Kayda Bosse and Corbin Mims, all of whom quickly shook up existing couples. More recently, Sol Mýa, Jen Terry and Caleb McDaniel arrived as the latest bombshells, adding even more drama as Islanders continue searching for connections.

Who Got Dumped From the Love Island USA Villa So Far?

So far, Reifel has been the first Islander dumped from the villa. The 29-year-old single dad and former police officer was left vulnerable during the season’s first recoupling after bombshell Mims chose Annis. When Tatum decided to remain coupled with Dettloff, Reifel was left single and was subsequently eliminated from the competition.

Additionally, original Islander Montgomery exited the show early following controversy that surfaced after the season premiered.