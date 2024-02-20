What Is Bridgit Mendler Doing Now? All About the Former Disney Channel Star’s Life Today

View gallery Image Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Save The Children

Most Disney Channel fans recognize Bridgit Mendler, but she’s left her TV days and music in the past for a brand-new career. The Washington D.C. native is now the CEO of a space startup company, per her LinkedIn profile, and many are surprised by the news. However, during the late 2010s, Bridgit juggled her acting and singing career with her education at USC and MIT, proving that her success has been a long time coming. Keep reading to learn everything about Bridgit, from her work to her family life.

Who Is Bridgit Mendler?

Bridgit is known for her television roles on several Disney Channel sitcoms. She gained recognition for playing Justin’s vampire girlfriend, Juliet, in Wizards of Waverly Place, and she landed the role of Olivia in Lemonade Mouth. Toward the end of her Disney stint, Bridgit starred in a main role on Good Luck Charlie as the character Teddy.

In between her film and TV gigs with the studio, Bridgit signed with Hollywood Records to release her first studio album, Hello My Name Is… followed by her second album, Nemesis.

Eventually, Bridgit broke away from the popular children’s network and landed roles in other shows such as Nashville, Undateable and Merry Happy Whatever.

While maintaining her film career, Bridgit attended the University of Southern California, graduating in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology.

What Is Bridgit Mendler Doing Now?

Shortly after earning her bachelor’s degree, Bridgit continued her education by studying at MIT for a master’s degree. She also worked as one of MIT’s Media Lab Director’s Fellows in 2017, focusing on how to improve social media as part of her master’s program.

In 2020, Bridgit finished her graduate program at MIT and started working on her Ph.D. In 2022, Brdigit was reportedly enrolled in classes at both MIT and Harvard Law School.

The “Ready or Not” singer later co-founded Northwood Space, a satellite data startup company that focuses on creating a “data highway between earth and space,” per its website. So far, the company has received over $6 million in funding.

During her 2024 interview with CNBC, Bridgit explained that she came up with the idea of Northwood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While everybody else was making their sourdough starters, we were building antennas out of random crap we could find at Home Depot … and receiving data from [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration] satellites,” she told the outlet.

Is Bridgit Mendler Married?

Bridgit has been married to her husband, Griffin Cleverly, since October 2019. Griffin is the co-founder of Northwood, and he is reportedly working as the startup’s chief technology officer.

Does Bridgit Mendler Have Kids?

The other news I wanted to share is I’m a mama to a sweet 4yo boy. Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I’m so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is that’s my news for now folks 💛 pic.twitter.com/o8gU4gtHso — Bridgit Mendler (@bridgitmendler) February 20, 2024

After breaking the big news to the world about her space company, Bridgit also revealed that she has a son.

“The other news I wanted to share is I’m a mama to a sweet 4yo boy [sic],” she tweeted in February 2024. “Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I’m so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is. That’s my news for now folks.”