David Harbour & Millie Bobby Brown ‘Stranger Things’ Rumors Explained: What They Said About ‘Harassment’ Complaint

As Stranger Things came to an end last year, fans and cast members prepared to say their “goodbyes” to one of the most beloved television shows on Netflix. But before the season 5 finale premiered, a rumor about Millie Bobby Brown and her on-screen dad, David Harbour, emerged, with a report claiming that the actress had filed a complaint against David for alleged “bullying” and “harassment.”

The Daily Mail published the report in November 2025. A source told the outlet that Millie filed a complaint against David “before they started shooting the last season,” and added that there “were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

At the time, Millie and David did not address the report head-on. Instead, they were all smiles at the season 5 premiere of Stranger Things. So, what exactly may or may not have happened between them? Hollywood Life breaks it all down, according to a recent interview that David and Millie participated in.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Reported Complaint Against David Harbour

According to the Daily Mail‘s report, Millie filed “pages and pages of accusations” against David for alleged bullying and harassment. The outlet further reported that the actress had a representative with her on set while filming the final season.

What Millie & David Said About the Report

During a June 2026 interview with Variety, David said the report “came out in a weird way” and insisted that his working relationship with Millie was in a good place.

“Straight up, Millie and I are working on several … You’ll see more of me and Millie — 10 years wasn’t enough,” he told the publication. “There is a special bond there. I love her. She loves me.”

From David’s point of view, he and Millie were able to resolve their differences. He called it a “simple rupture-and-repair thing that, once we cleared everybody out of the way and talked to each other, we’re fine. Everyone nowadays is very scared of talking about things. People are very scared of being human. It’s unfortunate, because I don’t know how to navigate this weird media world. But it was completely normal, and we adore each other and always have.”

Were Millie & David Ever at Odds on the Stranger Things Set?

David hinted that he and Millie had a dispute but emphasized that they patched things up.

“In this weird world we live in where sound bites will be created, I’m trying to figure out how to say this,” the Netflix actor began. “It’s a show that went on for 10 years. We worked together for 10 years during her formative teenage years, playing father and daughter. I don’t know if people have families and friends that you spend a lot of time with for 10 years — you occasionally get in arguments, disagreements.”

While comparing a cast to a family dynamic, David pointed out, “In families, it’s OK because you’re just in a disagreement and then you come back together. The problem with a billion-dollar show is that there’s just hundreds of people who want to get involved.”

As for Millie, she replied to Variety via email about the alleged complaint she made against her former co-star.

“Obviously, I changed so much from season 1 to season 5, and David was there through all of it,” the Enola Holmes star wrote. “Over time, our relationship became much more collaborative creatively. When you work with someone for that many years, we could really push each other emotionally in scenes. Even though the series has ended, there’s still a lot of gratitude. Getting to share that experience with him for so many years is something I’ll always remember and value.”