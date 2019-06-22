Lisa Marie Presley: 5 Things To Know About Elvis Presley’s Daughter, 51

Lisa Marie Presley was born in the spotlight as Elvis & Priscilla Presley’s only daughter in 1968 and has since built a life of her own. Here are five things you should know about her.

Lisa Marie Presley, 51, became Elvis Presley‘s pride and joy when she was born to him and his wife Priscilla Presley, 74, on Feb. 1, 1968. As the only child of “The King of Rock and Roll”, Lisa Marie was in the spotlight from the day she was born and grew up with public eyes on her nonstop. Now, the mother-of-four has enjoyed keeping a private life as much as possible, except in the rare instances she shares pieces of her family life on social media and beyond, like she did on June 20, when she posted a pic of herself posing with her kids on Twitter. In addition to being a mom, she has led an eventful life that included many things, including a singing career just like her look-alike dad. Here are five things you should know about her.

1.) She was nine-years-old when her father passed away. After Elvis’ death of a heart attack at the age of 42 in 1977, Lisa Marie became joint heir to his huge estate along with her paternal grandfather, Vernon Elvis Presley, and her great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Hood Presley, since her mother, Priscilla, had divorced him years before his death in 1973. Vernon passed away in two years after Elvis, in 1979, and Minnie Mae a year after that, in 1980, which left Lisa Marie the sole heir of the estate. She inherited Elvis’ famous Graceland and on her 25th birthday, she inherited the $100 million estate.

2.) As of 2019, she has been married four times, and her previous husbands include Michael Jackson & Nicolas Cage. Lisa Marie’s first husband was musician Danny Keough, who she married in 1988. They had two children together, Danielle Riley Keough, in 1989, and Benjamin Storm Keough, in 1992, before divorcing in 1994. She then went on to marry “King of Pop” Michael in 1994, and it brought on a large amount of media coverage because of the shock it caused to the public. The couple faced a large amount of criticism with some even suggesting the marriage was a way to help Michael look better when he was in the midst of child molestation charges. Both Lisa Marie and Michael insisted their love was real, however, but they ended things in 1996.

Lisa Marie’s marriage to Nicolas in 2002 was also a shock to many before they eventually divorced in 2004. Her fourth marriage was to her guitarist Michael Lockwood in 2006. They had fraternal twin girls, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love in 2008. After ten years of marriage, Lisa Marie filed for divorce in 2016.

3.) She started her own music career and released three albums. Her debut album, To Whom It May Concern was released in 2003 with the lead single “Lights Out”. Once her music was released, many fans compared her deep singing voice to her dad’s famous tone. Her second album, Now What, was released in 2005, and her third, Storm & Grace, in 2012. She also went on tours to promote her music.

4.) She became a member of the Church of Scientology when she was nine. Her mother, Priscilla, indoctrinated Lisa Marie in the controversial church in 1977, and she continued being a member throughout the years until she decided to leave in 2012. “I was slowly starting to self-destruct,” she told USA Today, according to her website, about why she stepped away.

5.) Elvis named a plane after her. The doting dad called one of his private aircraft, a converted Convair 880 jet, “Lisa Marie” in 1975. It was written on the jet itself and the musician used it as his main jet while on tour. After his death, it went on display in Graceland but was up for sale in 2015. The EPE bought it back and kept it on exhibit for fans to see.