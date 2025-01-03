Super Bowl 2025 Ticket Prices: How Much Game Attendance Costs

Image Credit: Getty Images

For most Americans, the Super Bowl is an at-home viewing experience. However, the most dedicated and bold football fans can attend the event for the right price. Celebrities and other public figures tend to show up to support their favorite teams, or of course, to watch the highly anticipated Halftime Show performance. So, how much do 2025 Super Bowl tickets cost? In case you weren’t aware, they’re expensive!

Last year, the 2024 Super Bowl had a packed house of A-listers — not just Taylor Swift. In addition to the pop star, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Jared Leto, Blake Lively, Ice Spice and more celebs were spotted in the crowd.

For the 2025 event, Kendrick Lamar is headlining the Halftime Show. The rapper joins a long line of Super Bowl performers, including Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Usher, Michael Jackson and several others.

Find out how much money a Super Bowl ticket costs and more details about the 2025 game below.

When Is the 2025 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIX will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Where Is Super Bowl 2025 Taking Place?

The 2025 Super Bowl will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Who Is Favored to Win the 2025 Super Bowl?

No team has been confirmed to face off in the game yet. However, sports fans predict that the Kansas City Chiefs will not only play in the Super Bowl, but they’ll win it. If the team wins this game, the Chiefs will have three Super Bowl titles under its belt.

Ticket Prices for the 2025 Super Bowl

You might need to save up several thousand dollars if you want to buy a Super Bowl ticket. Prices range from $7,000 to nearly $20,000 per ticket this year. According to Ticketmaster, nosebleed seats cost between $7,000 and $9,000. Seats closer to the field cost at least $15,000.

Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Setlist

Kendrick’s setlist for his Halftime Show performance has not been disclosed. However, fans anticipate that he’ll perform some of his most famous tracks, including “Humble,” “They Not Like Us,” “Swimming Pools (Drank)” and “Alright.”