Where is Super Bowl 2025? Game Location

It’s 2025, and you know what that means — the Super Bowl is just around the corner! Kickoff takes place on Sunday, February 9, 2025, and big names in music are in the halftime lineup. There’s still a week left in the NFL regular season, followed by the playoffs, which will determine who will be facing off.

But where is Super Bowl 59 taking place? We’ve got the location of the biggest game of the year, and more details about the mega event, below.

Who is Playing in the 2025 Super Bowl?

The competitors in Super Bowl 2025 have not yet been determined. As of New Year’s Day 2025, there is roughly one week left in the National Football League’s regular season. The matchup will be determined following the playoffs. According to Gambling site FanDuel (via the Kansas City Star,) odds currently favor a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions, with last year’s victors being the most likely winner.

Where is Super Bowl 2025?

According to CBS Sports, the Super Bowl will be hosted this year in New Orleans at Caesars Superdome. The field is home of NFL’s the Saints. Last year’s game was held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and in 2023, State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona hosted the game.

Who is Performing in the 2025 Halftime Show?

As the headliner of the Super Bowl 59 halftime show, Kendrick Lamar joins an elite list of halftime show alums. The ‘HUMBLE’ rapper, 37, previously appeared alongside fellow rappers Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, and more during the 2022 halftime show. Other previous headliners include Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, U2, Usher, Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Madonna, Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones, and many more.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” Lamar said in a statement in September, per Variety. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.” “Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come,” said Jay-Z, founder of Roc Nation, in part.