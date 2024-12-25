Super Bowl Halftime Show 2025: Who’s Performing, Location, Date & More

Image Credit: Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon

Kendrick Lamar is headlining the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Joining a long list of past prominent performers — such as Usher, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and countless more — the “Not Like Us” hitmaker got the highly coveted spot in the upcoming event. Both Kendrick and the NFL announced the news on September 8, 2024, five months ahead of the Super Bowl.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” Kendrick said in a statement. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details we know so far about Super Bowl 2025.

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Announcement

The “Like That” artist announced the news in a video, which featured him standing in front of an enormous American flag on a football field while he shot up a few footballs to “warm up.”

In the clip, Kendrick tells viewers, “What’s the deal everybody? My name’s Kendrick Lamar, and I’ll be performing at Super Bowl LIX. Will you be pulling up? I hope so. You know there’s only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos.”

Super Bowl 2025 Date

Super Bowl 2025 will kick off on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Where Is Super Bowl 2025 Taking Place?

Super Bowl 2025 will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

What Songs Will Kendrick Lamar Play at the Super Bowl?

Kendrick’s set list for his Halftime performance has not yet been released. But it’s safe for fans to presume that he’ll be performing some of his biggest hits and even diss tracks. “Not Like Us” and “Like That” were both released during Kendrick’s ongoing beef with fellow rapper Drake. Both instantly became huge hits, and fans are speculating that he could play both.

Among Kendrick’s other top hits include “Swimming Pools (Drank),” “Poetic Justice” and his remix of Taylor Swift‘s “Bad Blood.” It’s not clear if Taylor would join Kendrick on stage at the Super Bowl, but if she does, it wouldn’t be the first time that a collaborator has taken the stage with the main headliner. In 2022, Kendrick performed alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Mary J Blige for the event’s first hip-hop showcase. The following year, Alicia Keys joined Usher at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show him to belt out their hit song, “My Boo,” together.