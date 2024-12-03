Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s 2025 Tour: See Grand National Tour Dates

Image Credit: Getty Images for Coachella

Sit down and be ready to snag your tickets just in time for the holidays! Kendrick Lamar and SZA are hitting the road in 2025 for their upcoming tour. The announcement came on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, just weeks after Kendrick released his album GNX on November 22. The album features 12 tracks, including two collaborations with SZA, “Luther” and “Gloria.” While the setlist is highly anticipated, as both are major artists, the tour will take the duo through major cities across North America.

Interested in attending the tour? See the full schedule, locations, and ticket details below.

What’s the Name of the Tour?

The 2025 Grand National Tour title is inspired by Kendrick’s latest album, which references the 1987 Buick GNX. The car holds personal significance for Kendrick, as his parents drove him home in a similar ‘87 Buick Regal the day he was born.

Grand National Tour Dates

April 19 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium

April 23 – Houston, Texas at NRG Stadium

April 26 – Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium

April 29 – Atlanta, Georgia at Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 03 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium

May 05 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field

May 08 – East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium

May 09 – East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium

May 12 – Foxborough, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium

May 17 – Seattle, Washington at Lumen Field

May 21 – Los Angeles, California at SoFi Stadium

May 23 – Los Angeles, California at SoFi Stadium

May 27 – Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium

May 29 – San Francisco, California at Oracle Park

May 31 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium

June 04 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Dome at America’s Center

June 06 – Chicago, Illinois at Soldier Field

June 10 – Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field

June 12 – Toronto, Ontario at Rogers Centre

June 16 – Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium

June 18 – Washington, DC at Northwest Stadium



When Do Tickets Go on Sale?

CashApp Visa cardholders can purchase tickets starting Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 10 AM during a presale. For more information on the resale, find details here. Meanwhile, general sale tickets will be available to the public starting Friday, December 6, 2024 at 10 AM local time.