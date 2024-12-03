How Much Are Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s 2025 Tour Tickets?

Image Credit: Getty Images for NARAS

Kendrick Lamar and SZA will embark on their highly anticipated tour in 2025. The duo — who announced their tour in December 2024 — labeled it as the Grand National Tour and will be performing in various locations across the United States. Since concert ticket prices have skyrocketed over the years, Kendrick and SZA’s fans are wondering how much it will cost them to attend one of their shows.

Hollywood Life is breaking down all the details we know so far about Kendrick and SZA’s Grand National Tour, below.

When Is the Kendrick Lamar & SZA Tour?

Kendrick and SZA’s Grand National Tour will commence in April 2025, and it will run through June 2025.

How Much are Kendrick & SZA 2025 Tour Tickets?

At the time of publication, Kendrick and SZA’s tour ticket prices are not known. They will go on sale on December 6, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time via the Grand National Tour‘s website. A Cash App Visa card pre-sale will be available that day.

Depending on the musician, ticket prices for high-profile artists have been expensive. Lower-cost tickets for celebrities such as Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter were reported to be around $200 in the U.S. So, fans of Kendrick and SZA can assume they’ll have to pay a few hundred dollars to attend one of their shows.

Kendrick & SZA’s 2025 Grand National Tour Dates

April 19 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium

April 23 – Houston, Texas at NRG Stadium

April 26 – Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium

April 29 – Atlanta, Georgia at Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 03 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium

May 05 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field

May 08 – East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium

May 09 – East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium

May 12 – Foxborough, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium

May 17 – Seattle, Washington at Lumen Field

May 21 – Los Angeles, California at SoFi Stadium

May 23 – Los Angeles, California at SoFi Stadium

May 27 – Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium

May 29 – San Francisco, California at Oracle Park

May 31 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium

June 04 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Dome at America’s Center

June 06 – Chicago, Illinois at Soldier Field

June 10 – Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field

June 12 – Toronto, Ontario at Rogers Centre

June 16 – Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium

June 18 – Washington, DC at Northwest Stadium