What Channel Is Super Bowl 2025 On? Cable Access & Viewing Details

The 2025 Super Bowl LIX is one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year, and if you’re planning to watch it on cable, you’re in luck!

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in to the big game—plus more details about what to expect below!

When Is the 2025 Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is set for Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Where Is the 2025 Super Bowl Located?

This year’s Super Bowl will be held in New Orleans at the Caesers Superdome.

Following a recent New Year’s tragedy in the city, the NFL issued a statement reassuring fans about safety measures. According to Marca, the NFL stated: “The NFL and the local host committee have been working in collaboration with local, state and federal agencies over the past two years and have developed comprehensive security plans. These planning sessions will continue as they do with all major NFL events and we are confident that attendees will have a safe and enjoyable experience at the Super Bowl.”

They added, “We are deeply saddened by the news of the devastating incident in New Orleans. Our thoughts are with the victims, the New Orleans community and all those affected.”

What Time Does the 2025 Super Bowl Start?

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 PM ET.

What Channel Is the 2025 Super Bowl On?

Super Bowl LIX will be televised nationally on FOX.

Can You Stream the 2025 Super Bowl for Free?

The 2025 Super Bowl can be streamed on NFL+, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.

For those who do not pay the subscription fees to any of these services, free streaming options are limited. However, Fubo offers a 7-day free trial, allowing football fans to stream the game at no cost during the trial period.