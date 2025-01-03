Can You Stream the Super Bowl 2025 for Free? Watch Details

Image Credit: Getty Images

It’s almost that time for the NFL’s biggest event of the year. The 2025 Super Bowl is coming up fast, and football fans are prepared to place bets on their favorite teams. But once the big night is here, how can anyone watch the game for free? Cable users shouldn’t have a problem, but what about those who don’t pay for cable channels? Free streaming services have become less accessible, so viewers are wondering how they can watch the Super Bowl without paying a subscription fee.

Find out if you can stream the 2025 Super Bowl for free and more details about the game below.

When Is the 2025 Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is set to kick off on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where Is the 2025 Super Bowl Located?

Super Bowl LIX will take place at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome.

How to Watch the 2025 Super Bowl on Cable

Cable users can watch the Super Bowl on the Fox channel.

Can You Stream the 2025 Super Bowl for Free?

The 2025 Super Bowl can be streamed on NFL+, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV. For those who do not pay the subscription fees to any of these services, free steaming options are limited. However, Fubo offers a 7-day free trial, so football fans can use their trial to stream the game for with no cost.

Who Is Predicted to Win the Super Bowl?

Despite the fact that it’s too early to know a winner, sports fans have already guessed the projected champion: the Kansas City Chiefs. This would be the team’s third Super Bowl win in a row. However, the Chiefs have not been confirmed to play in the Super Bowl yet, and neither has an opponent. Sports fanatics predict that the Buffalo Bills could verse the Chiefs.

Who Is Performing in the Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show?

Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Halftime Show. The rapper announced the big news in September 2024 in a social media video. In a public statement obtained by Variety, Kendrick noted, “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”