Who Is Predicted to Win the Super Bowl 2025? The Favored Team

Image Credit: Getty Images

The biggest sporting event — and arguably the most famous — of the year is almost upon us! The Super Bowl is 2025’s most highly anticipated game. Several NFL teams have had memorable moments on the field during the 2024/2025 season. From Hail Mary-like wins to heartbreaking losses, the field hasn’t been short of drama. So, now that we’re approaching the Super Bowl, which teams are predicted to play, and more importantly, who is favored to win?

Below, see the latest updates on Super Bowl winner predictions and more.

When Is the Super Bowl 2025?

The date of the 2025 Super Bowl is Sunday, February 9, 2025.

What Time Does the 2025 Super Bowl Start?

The game will start at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 9.

Where Is the Super Bowl 2025 Taking Place?

The Super Bowl will be held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Who Is Playing in the Super Bowl 2025?

The Kansas City Chiefs are predicted to play in this year’s Super Bowl. However, the odds for an opposing team are up in the air. Among the most popular predictions are the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills.

What Team Is Favored to Win the 2025 Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs are the favored team to win their third consecutive Super Bowl, according to multiple sports outlets. The Chiefs won the 2022 and the 2023 Super Bowls, with Travis Kelce memorably singing “Viva Las Vegas” after the victory.

Who Is Performing in the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Kendrick Lamar announced he would he headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in a video shared to social media in late 2024. In the clip, the rapper stood on a football field in front of an American flag, telling viewers, “What’s the deal everybody? My name’s Kendrick Lamar, and I’ll be performing at Super Bowl LIX. Will you be pulling up? I hope so. You know there’s only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos.”

Kendrick followed up by sharing a statement to Variety, noting that rap music “is still the most impactful genre to date” and that he’ll be performing “to remind the world why.”