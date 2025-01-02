What Time Does the Super Bowl Start 2025? Game Time

Image Credit: Getty Images

With 2025 just beginning, new events are on the horizon, especially in sports. One of the most anticipated events for football fans is the annual National Football League Super Bowl. This iconic night in the sports world draws millions of viewers as two teams face off on the football field. It’s not just a night for sports enthusiasts but also for music fans, thanks to the always-anticipated halftime show. In 2025, Kendrick Lamar will take the stage as the Super Bowl halftime performer.

The Super Bowl is a great opportunity for family and friends to come together, enjoy the game, watch the halftime show, and even tune in to the creative commercials. Keep reading to learn more about Super Bowl LIX, including when, where, and all the key details.

When is Super Bowl 2025?

Super Bowl LIX will take place on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

What Time Does the 2025 Super Bowl Start?

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 PM ET.

Who is Playing in Super Bowl 2025?

As of now, it’s uncertain which two teams will compete in the Super Bowl.

Where is Super Bowl 2025 Taking Place?

This year’s Super Bowl will be held in New Orleans at the Caesers Superdome. Following a recent New Year’s tragedy in the city, the NFL issued a statement reassuring fans about safety measures. According to Marca, the NFL stated: “The NFL and the local host committee have been working in collaboration with local, state and federal agencies over the past two years and have developed comprehensive security plans. These planning sessions will continue as they do with all major NFL events and we are confident that attendees will have a safe and enjoyable experience at the Super Bowl.”

They added, “We are deeply saddened by the news of the devastating incident in New Orleans. Our thoughts are with the victims, the New Orleans community and all those affected.”

New Orleans will host Super Bowl LIX, following Las Vegas, which hosted in 2024. That event featured the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.