Was Super Bowl 2025 Postponed? Update on the Game Date

The 2025 Super Bowl was scheduled to take place at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome, but the recent New Year’s Eve vehicle attack has left many wondering if they will delay the game. According to multiple outlets, at least 14 people were killed after a white pickup truck plowed into a crowd of people ringing in the new year on Bourbon Street on January 1.

Learn when the 2025 Super Bowl will take place and whether or not the Sugar Bowl is happening.

Was the 2025 Super Bowl Postponed?

No, the 2025 Super Bowl has not been postponed. It will still take place at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Kickoff will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET.

When Is the Sugar Bowl 2025?

The 2025 Sugar Bowl was postponed to Thursday, January 2, 2025. It was originally scheduled to take place on January 1.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families as we work through this,” Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said, according to a press release. “We have full faith and confidence in the governor and the mayor and all the federal, state, and local first-responders that they’ve applied to this horrific event.”

Hundley added that “any time we have an event like the Sugar Bowl, public safety is paramount, and all parties involved agree that could only be achieved with a postponement.”

“Now we will move ahead to take care of the details to make the Sugar Bowl the first-class, fun, and safe event that it has been for over 90 years,” he concluded.

Executive Director of the College Football layoff Rich Clark noted that they were “appreciative of ESPN’s flexibility in moving the game to tomorrow afternoon” while noting they were “devastated” by what authorities are calling a terrorist attack in New Orleans’ French Quarter.

What Time Is the Sugar Bowl 2025?

The updated time of the 2025 Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame is 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 2.

How to Watch the Sugar Bowl Live

Football fans can watch Georgia and Notre Dame go head to head on Fubo, YouTube TV or Sling TV. Cable viewers can see the game on an ESPN channel.

How to Watch the Super Bowl Live

For cable users, the 2025 Super Bowl will air live on Fox.

Can You Stream the 2025 Super Bowl?

Sports fans can livestream the 2025 Super Bowl on several platforms, including Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Paramount+, Sling TV or the NFL app.