Who Was the Driver in the New Orleans New Year’s Attack? Suspect Updates

The New Orleans vehicle attack on New Year’s Eve has left Americans heartbroken. An individual drove a white pickup truck with a black flag into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter area in the early morning hours of January 1, 2025. The incident left at least 10 people dead and dozens more injured, including two police officers. Now that law enforcement is investigating what they’re calling a “terrorist attack,” many want to know who the suspect is.

What Happened in New Orleans on New Year’s Eve?

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell describes incident in which vehicle struck crowd on Bourbon Street, killing 10 people and injuring 30 others, as a “terrorist attack.” The strike appears to be intentional, police told ABC News. pic.twitter.com/kLw01y20al — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 1, 2025

The FBI explained what happened in a statement, per the New York Post, which read, “This morning, an individual drove a car into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing a number of people and injuring dozens of others. The subject then engaged with local law enforcement and is now deceased. The FBI is the lead investigative agency, and we are working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism.”

Police shot the suspect and killed him. President Joe Biden issued a statement about the incident, noting that he was “grateful for the brave and swift response of local law enforcement in preventing even greater death and injury” and that he “directed [his] team to ensure every resource is available as federal, state, and local law enforcement work assiduously to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible and to ensure that there is no remaining threat of any kind.”

“I will continue to receive updates throughout the day, and I will have more to say as we have further information to share,” Biden said, adding, “In the meantime, my heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday. There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation’s communities.”

New Orleans Attack Suspect

The identity of the suspect is Shamsud Din Jabbar. He is 42 years old and a Texas resident, according to multiple outlets. As seen in photos from the crime scene, the pickup truck appeared to have Texas plates.