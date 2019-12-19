11 Stars You Forgot Were In Classic Christmas Movies: Taylor Momsen, Zooey Deschanel & More

Are you about to fire up ‘Love, Actually’ or ‘Christmas Vacation’? Make sure to watch carefully to see all the celebs you definitely forgot starred in the Christmas classics!

We’ve officially reached peak Christmas movie season with the holiday just days away. As you sit down for your millionth viewing of Bad Santa or National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, maybe consider paying a little more attention to the background actors. You may be surprised by how many of your favorite actors actually appeared in some of your favorite holiday flicks over the years. Like, the adorable little girl from The Grinch? Taylor Momsen! The lovestruck son of Liam Neeson in Love, Actually? Thomas Brodie-Sangster from Game of Thrones! Find out who else sneakily starred in Christmas movies over the year:

Years before Taylor, now 26, transformed into Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl, she starred as Cindy Lou Who in How The Grinch Stole Christmas. That’s right, the cutie from Whoville who made Jim Carrey‘s Grinch’s heart grow three sizes that day in the 2003 film was the eyeliner-covered lead singer of The Pretty Reckless. Taylor was just seven years old when she landed what was arguably her breakout role — she had only been in one other film. Seven years later, she became part of one of the biggest teen shows of all time, alongside Blake Lively, Penn Badgley, Leighton Meester, and Sebastian Stan.

Will Ferrell‘s 2003 Christmas classic Elf is chock full of celebrities, all front and center, including James Caan, Peter Dinklage, and Amy Sedaris. You may not remember, though, that Buddy’s first friend in New York City, and his partner in spreading Christmas cheer, is Zooey Deschanel. Zooey, 39, is practically unrecognizable in the movie with blonde hair, and without her signature blunt bangs. Of course, fans of She and Him would know it was her instantly when they hear Jovie sing “Baby It’s Cold Outside” in one scene. That voice is unmistakable!

