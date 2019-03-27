Julia Louis-Dreyfus Brings Sons Henry, 26, & Charlie, 21, To ‘Veep’ Premiere: Sweet Family Photo

The ‘Veep’ premiere was a family affair for Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who brought her handsome sons, Charlie and Henry Hall, along for the ride. The pic they took together on the red carpet is adorable!

It’s cold in New York City right now, but Julia Louis-Dreyfus managed to heat up the city by bringing her hot sons to the Veep premiere. Henry Hall, 26, and Charlie Hall, 21, looked dashing on the red carpet in suits and ties as they came out to celebrate their mom as she debuted the last season of her beloved HBO comedy. Julia made sure to get the perfect family photo on the red carpet before heading into the premiere with her boys and her husband (their father), comedian Brad Hall. The Seinfeld alum looked beautiful in a strapless, sparkly, A-line dress that showed off her incredible arms. Can you believe this woman is 58 years old?

You can see the adorable pic of Julia and her handsome guys below! Henry and Charlie adore their mom, obviously. They cheered her on every step of the way after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. On her last day of chemotherapy in January 2018, they recorded an awesome video for Julia of themselves lip synching to Michael Jackson‘s “Beat It”. “My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy. Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?” she captioned the video, which she reposted on Instagram. That’s pure love right there.

While we’re sad that Veep is ending, we’re so excited for season 7 to premiere. It’s been awhile since the last time we saw Selina Meyer, and fans have been eagerly awaiting her return. There’s no doubt about it; Veep is going out with a bang. The trailer for the final season, released in January, promises that Selina’s “ending things on her own terms.” She’s running for president again!

Veep season 7 premieres Sunday, March 31 on HBO.