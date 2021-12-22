‘The Santa Clause’ Movies Cast Then & Now: See How Tim Allen & More Have Changed

‘The Santa Clause’ movies are beloved Christmas classics. The trilogy first started 27 years ago in 1994. In honor of the holidays, take a look at the cast then and now.

When it comes to Christmas movies that you must watch every holiday season, The Santa Clause movies are definitely a part of that list. The first movie was released in 1994 and became a major holiday blockbuster. Watching Tim Allen’s transformation into St. Nick is just the thing to get you feeling the holiday spirit.

The Santa Clause ended up having two sequels: The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. Almost all of the original cast returned for all 3 movies. See the beloved cast members then and now below.

Tim Allen

Tim Allen, 67, starred as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus in the holiday classic. He returned for The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. The year after the first Santa Clause movie came out, Tim voiced Buzz Lightyear in the very first Toy Story movie. He’s since starred in all 3 Toy Story sequels.

At the time The Santa Clause was released, Tim also starred as Tim “The Toolman” Taylor in the sitcom Home Improvement, which aired from 1991 to 1999. He’s since starred in other hit movies like Galaxy Quest, Christmas with the Kranks, Wild Hogs, and more. Tim most recently starred as Mike Baxter in Last Man Standing, which aired its ninth and final season in 2021.

The actor divorced his first wife, Laura Deibel, in 2003 after 19 years of marriage, and they share one child together. He married Jane Hajduk in 2006. They have a daughter together.

Eric Lloyd

Eric Lloyd, 34, played Charlie Calvin, Scott’s adorable son, in all 3 Santa Clause movies. When he starred in the first Santa Clause movie, Eric was just 8 years old. He grew up before our eyes in the trilogy.

Eric appeared in other movies like Batman & Robin, Dunston Checks In, The Brave Little Toaster Goes To Mars, and more. These days, Eric has stepped behind the camera. He opened Lloyd Production Studios, which provides production and post-production services for the film and music industries.

David Krumholtz

David Krumholtz, 42, played Bernard the Head Elf in The Santa Clause movie trilogy. David also starred in another notable film trilogy: the Harold & Kumar trilogy. David has ventured into TV as well and played Charlie Eppes in 6 seasons of NUMB3RS. He recently starred in notable TV series like The Deuce, Living Biblically, and The Plot Against America.

David married Vanessa Britting in 2010. They have two kids together. David was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2011, but is now cancer-free.

Spencer Breslin

Spencer Breslin, 28, played Curtis the Elf in two of The Santa Clause movies. He first appeared in The Santa Clause 2. He was 9 years old when he starred in the sequel. Spencer was one of Hollywood’s most famous child actors in the early 2000s.

His other films after The Santa Clause 2 include The Cat in the Hat, Raising Helen, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, and more. His last movie credit was Some Kind of Hate in 2015. Spencer has since dedicated himself to music. He released his debut album, Labor Day, in 2012. He is currently a part of the band Broken Machine.

Liliana Mumy

Liliana Mumy, 26, began playing Lucy Miller, Neil and Laura’s daughter, in The Santa Clause 2. She was 8 years old when the sequel was released. Liliana returned for the third Santa Clause film as well.

The actress also played Jessica Baker in the Cheaper by the Dozen movies. In the years since The Santa Clause movies, Liliana has had a successful voice career. She’s voiced roles in the Lilo & Stitch franchise, the Air Buddies franchise, and the Batman franchise.

Elizabeth Mitchell

Elizabeth Mitchell, 50, played Carol Newman in The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. She eventually married Tim’s character, Scott, and became Mrs. Claus. The same year that The Santa Clause 3 came out, Elizabeth joined Lost as Juliet Burke. She earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 2010.

Elizabeth went on to star in additional TV shows like Revolution, Dead of Summer, Once Upon A Time, The Expanse, and more. She also starred in the second season of Outer Banks.

Wendy Crewson

Wendy Crewson, 64, appeared as Laura Calvin Miller, Scott’s ex, in all three Santa Clause movies. Since then, she’s had a number of film and television roles. Wendy notably played Joanne Kilbourn in 6 TV movies. Wendy’s had roles on 24, Revenge, Saving Hope, and more. Her latest role was in the Netflix series October Faction.

Judge Reinhold

Judge Reinhold, 63, played Dr. Neil Miller, Laura’s husband, in The Santa Clause films. Before starring in The Santa Clause in 1994, Judge was already well-known for his role in Fast Times at Ridgemont High and the Beverly Hills Cops movies.

Judge has continued working since the last Santa Clause movie was released in 2006. He’s appeared in many films and TV series over the years. His latest projects were in 2017.

Martin Short

Martin Short, 70, starred as the villainous Jack Frost in The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. Since the film was released in 2006, Martin has provided voices for several films and starred in multiple television shows. His major TV roles have been on Damages, Mulaney, Maya & Marty, and The Morning Show. For his role in The Morning Show, Martin received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2020. He also stars in Only Murders in the Building, which recently started filming its second season.