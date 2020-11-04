‘Outer Banks’ Season 2: The Latest Updates About New Cast Members, Premiere Date & More

‘Outer Banks’ season 2 is headed our way, and fans can hardly wait. From updates on filming to new cast members, here’s what we know so far about Netflix’s hottest show.

Outer Banks was undoubtedly one of the biggest quarantine hits of 2020. The Netflix series captivated audiences as fans binged the teen drama over and over again. Thankfully, the show has been renewed for season 2.

Season 2 is already in the works, so we’ll be heading back to the OBX sooner rather than later. So get yourselves ready for some serious drama. From filming news to cast updates, HollywoodLife has rounded up the key things to know about Outer Banks season 2.

Premiere Date

Outer Banks season 2 was confirmed back in July 2020. Filming began just weeks later in Sept. 2020. Given that production is already underway, season 2 will likely premiere in 2021, possibly around the 1-year mark of the first season’s release date. Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed a premiere date yet and the COVID-19 pandemic could have an impact, but we don’t expect to be waiting too long for season 2.

The Cast

Don’t worry, all of your favorite Pogues and Kooks will be back for season 2. Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Deion Smith, and Charles Esten are all returning for the second season.

Season 2 will also bring new characters into the picture. Lost alum Elizabeth Mitchell has joined the cast as Limbrey, who is “a long-time Charleston native; a compelling woman with a level of toxicity and menace underneath her seemingly courteous ways,” according to our sister site Deadline.

Filming

Production has already started in and around Charleston, South Carolina, where the first season was filmed. Fans have spotted the cast filming season 2 scenes around Charleston since production got underway in Sept. 2020.

Storyline

Now we don’t know specifics about storylines yet, but you can expect to pick up in the aftermath of the season 1 finale. When we last saw John B and Sarah, they had survived a tropical storm and ended up getting picked up by a ship headed for the Bahamas. The Bahamas will play a key role moving forward. That’s where Sarah’s dad, Ward, stashed all the gold that John B and his friends had discovered.

Given that Chase and Madelyn, who are also dating in real-life, are filming in Charleston, it’s safe to assume that John B and Sarah will find their way back to the Outer Banks sooner rather than later. There’s still the fact that John B has been framed for killing Sheriff Peterkin, but when HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Madison, she teased that Kiara will do “whatever it takes” to clear John B’s name.

The Pogues all thought John B and Sarah perished in the storm, so the eventual reunion will be an emotional one. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Chase back in July 2020, and he admitted that he’d love to see Courteney Cox play John B’s MIA mom. Pope and Kiara shared a sweet kiss at the end of the season. However, many fans are also shipping JJ and Kiara as a couple. JJ finally stood up to his abusive father, but now that he thinks John B is gone for good, our sweet JJ will likely not handle John B’s absence very well.