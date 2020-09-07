Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens’ 7 Most Romantic Moments: PDA, Dinner Dates & More

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens have become one of the most talked about new couples of 2020! Read on for some of their most romantic moments so far.

Finding love during quarantine can be extremely challenging however Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens have been able to break through those walls in the most beautiful of manners. The decorated gymnast and her NFL beau have been lighting up social media for the past two months ever since speculation began about them possibly being an item in July. He appears to be much more than a rebound after she confirmed her split from longtime boyfriend & fellow sports star Stacey Ervin Jr. earlier this year.

It seems as if they are always up to something new, romantically, on a daily basis based off of all the pics, videos and Instagram stories they’ve posted online this summer. Take a look below at some of the sweetest memories they’ve shared thus far in their growing relationship.

First Social Media Sighting

Fans started to speculate that something was up between Simone and Jonathan after she posted a touching dedication to him on his 25th birthday in late July 2020. She gave him a piggyback ride on his back to go along with the tribute while they both posed in a very loving manner.

This Is Official

Yas! It didn’t take too long for Simone to let the cat out of the bag about their coupling. The Olympic gold medalist went social media official with him in early August when she uploaded two snaps of them cuddling up.

The PDA Continues

The summer love between them was very evident every time she took to her social media. Jonathan always finds a way to swoop in with a sweet kiss for her, leaving their fans in a very emotional state.

Flirty Comments Galore

Jonathan clearly likes what he sees and has no problem letting the world know his feelings about his ladylove. He left the flirtiest comment on her sexy bikini snap last month by simply writing, “Bad lil vibe,” while adding two hot and sweating emoji faces.

Make Me Laugh

The Houston Texans star is not only good looking but he also can be quite humorous as well. Simone couldn’t stop giggling as he held her tightly in a cute selfie video shared in August 2020.

Showing Some Skin

No shirt, no problem! Jonathan put his amazing body on display while holding onto Simone where she looked just as sexy herself in a sizzling black top and orange beanie.

Date Night Realness

Simone & Jonathan spent Labor Day weekend going on not one but two dates where they looked dressed fabulously during each outing. And yes, there was a ton of PDA involved. Here’s hoping we get more moments like these from them in the future!