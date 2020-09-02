Simone Biles Cuddles With Hunky Shirtless Boyfriend Jonathan Owens In Sweet New Snaps: ‘Houston Heat’

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are going strong! The Olympic gymnast shared a pair of PDA photos with her NFL boyfriend, who went shirtless in the September 1 snaps!

Simone Biles showed off her “Houston heat” — aka, boyfriend Jonathan Owens — in a new Instagram post on Tuesday. The U.S. Olympic gymnast, 23, and the Houston Texans player, 25, cuddled up together as Jonathan wrapped his arm around Simone from behind. The first photo was a clear shot of the NFL star’s muscular physique, while the second showed him with his chin on Simone’s head.

The young couple made their relationship Instagram official nearly one month to the date. On August 2, Simone shared two photos of the pair cozying up to one another on Instagram. Since then, she’s posted a number of other cute snaps with her beau.

Before Simone confirmed the relationship, fans speculated that there was something romantic brewing between the athletes. She revealed that that they were spending time together in a few posts on social media — one of which included a sweet shoutout to Jonathan on his 25th birthday.

Simone was previously in a relationship with Stacey Ervin Jr. before they split earlier this year. She confirmed the breakup in her July cover story for Vogue, explaining that they had called it quits in March after three years of dating.