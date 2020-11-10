Simone Biles Rocks Sheer Crop Top While Cozying Up To Her ‘Man Crush Every Day’ Jonathan Owens — Pic

Love is in the air for Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, and they looked too cute while cuddling up for another new Instagram photo on Nov. 9.

Jonathan Owens is Simone Biles’ “man crush every day,” according to her Instagram page! The gymnast shared a new photo of herself and her hunky boyfriend on the social media site on Nov. 9. Along with her “man crush every day” caption, she also included a ‘drooling’ emoji to prove just how smitten she is with her man!

In the sweet photo, Simone is wearing a black crop top, which was adorned with black polka dots and sheer sleeves. She paired the look with black jeans, which she held up with a belt underneath her belly button. Her rock-hard abs were fully on display in the chic look. Simone stood next to Jonathan, showing off their major height difference, in the picture, as well.

Simone and Jonathan sparked speculation that they were dating in July when she posted a tribute for his birthday on her Instagram story. The tribute featured ‘kissing’ emojis, as well as a photo of Jonathan giving Simone a piggyback ride. They finally went Instagram official with the romance at the beginning of August.

Since then, these lovebirds haven’t been shy about flaunting their love for one another on the social media site. Jonathan even commented on Simone’s latest pic, writing, “My baby,” with a red heart emoji. This hot and heavy romance comes after Simone’s split from Stacey Ervin Jr. in March. They were together for three years before the breakup.

Jonathan is a professional football player on the Houston Texans’ reserve team. However, he was elevated to the team’s active roster for two weeks in October, and Simone proudly wore his jersey in the stands as she attended one of the games. Jonathan has since been put back on the practice squad, but his relationship with Simone is definitely thriving!