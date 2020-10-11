Simone Biles Declares She’s BF Jonathan Owens ‘Biggest Fan’ As She Cheers Him On At Houston Texans Game

Simone Biles shared the cutest photo of herself wearing a jersey with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens’ name on it and flashing a peace sign at the Houston Texans versus Jacksonville Jaguars game on Oct. 11.

Simone Biles, 23, may have been her 25-year-old boyfriend Jonathan Owens‘ lucky charm when she cheered him on as his NFL team, the Houston Texans, defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars during their game on Oct. 11! The gymnast shared an Instagram snapshot of herself as she was standing and flashing a peace sign with her arm held high in front of the field and it was quite the sight to see! She wore a white Houston Texans jersey that had “OWENS” written across the back of it along with a pair of jeans and a black hat.

“OWENS BIGGEST FAN 💙 LFG BABY,” Simone proudly captioned the pic. Her followers responded without hesitation and couldn’t help but compliment the loving girlfriend. “That’s right sis be his biggest cheerleader,” one follower wrote while another called her “such a cutie!” A third wrote, “Girl your hat collection is on point” and a fourth exclaimed, “You go girl!”

This isn’t the first time Simone proudly shared a a post that proved she’s absolutely smitten over her beau. The brunette beauty often shares memorable moments between the two of them like on July 22, when she wished the athlete a Happy Birthday by adding a pic to her Instagram story along with a sweet caption. In the photo, a handsome Jonathan could be seen giving a piggyback ride to a smiling Simone. “Happy 25th Birthday,” the caption read. “Hope this year brings you everything you want and more!”

Simone and Jonathan confirmed their relationship with two eye-catching pics the Olympian posted to her social media page on Aug. 2. In one, she was holding onto his arm while posing for the photo and in the other, the football player was nuzzling his face into her neck. “it’s just us,” the caption for the post read along with a heart emoji.

In addition to pics, the lovebirds often reply to each other’s posts with flirty comments, making their fans swoon even further. That was especially true all summer when Jonathan was all about complimenting his lady love’s gorgeous bikini pics! “Bad lil vibe,” he wrote while adding two hot and sweating face emojis in response to a pic that showed her laying outside in a black two-piece. We look forward to seeing more awesome times between these two in the future!