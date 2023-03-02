Ray J’s Wife: Everything To Know About Princess Love & His Exes Like Kim Kardashian

Ray J is a singer and actor known for his hit songs “One Wish”, “Wait a Minute”, “Sexy Can I”, and more.

Love & Hip Hop star Ray J, 42, is not only an actor but also a successful recording artist. Some of his hits include “One Wish”, “Wait a Minute”, “Sexy Can I”, and more. The singer has also made headlines numerous times in his career for his noteworthy love life, including his recent on-and-off marriage to Princess Love. As many know, Ray J dated The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian, 42, from 2003 until 2006. They also notoriously appeared in a leaked sex tape with each other, which was released in 2007. Amid his recent reconciliation with Princess Love, below is a closer look at their marriage, their kids, and his previous romances.

Ray J’s Current Wife, Princess Love

Ray J and his wife, Princess Love, 38, got married in Aug. 2016, as reported by PEOPLE. At the time of their nuptials, the 42-year-old opened up about his blushing bride. “Watching Princess walking down the aisle … when I heard the music and I saw her come down, I lost it,” he told the outlet. “I was like, I’m just gonna let it go and enjoy the love and positive emotion. I got real happy as the tears dropped.” Their passionate romance has been documented on VH1’s Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood.

“I just love him to the point where it doesn’t matter what he does,” Princess Love gushed at the time. “He’s the only person I’ve ever been with that I couldn’t see myself without.” Despite their fairytale wedding, it wasn’t long until their marriage was on the rocks. In Sept. 2020 Ray J filed for “dissolution of marriage” in California, however Princess filed first in May 2020. Since then, the duo has been on-and-off and have filed and dismissed their divorce cases multiple times. Later in Oct. 2021, Ray J filed once more, however, he has recently filed to dismiss the divorce again on Mar. 1, 2023, per TMZ.

In Feb. 2021, he also revealed that he and Princess had decided to live together in Miami. “We’re in a good place right now,” Ray J told TMZ Live. “We’re in Miami; we’re gonna move down to Miami. And I don’t think we’re coming back to LA any time soon.” Most recently, Ray J expressed his love for his wife via Instagram on Valentine’s Day 2023 (see above). “@princesslove #myvalentine @mnyflowers @tatianarestaurantny,” he captioned the clip of them at dinner.

Princess Love & Ray J’s Kids

Not only are Ray J and Princess married, but they also have welcomed two children during their marriage! Their first daughter, Melody Love Norwood, 4, was born in 2018, about two years after they got married. Later, the duo welcomed son, Epik Ray Norwood, 3, in 2019, amid their turbulent romance. In Jan. 2022, amid one of their off phases, a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife how they were navigating co-parenting. “Ray J and Princess have a really great co-parenting relationship despite the ups and downs they’ve gone through while they were still together,” they insider claimed.

Princess often shares glimpses of her moments with their littles ones via her Instagram, where she has over 3.9 million followers. Most recently, on Jan. 17, 2023, she shared photos of the proud dad with his kids to celebrate his birthday (see above). “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the best dad in the world @rayj The only thing you wanted for your birthday was to see our kids happy! These are just one of the reasons why we love you!!! Happppyyyyy Birthdayyyyyyy [sic],” she captioned the post.

His Prior Romance With Kim Kardashian & More

Aside from his romance with Princess, Ray J is notorious for stealing the hearts of other women, including SKIMS founder, Kim Kardashian. The brunette bombshell and the “Melody” artist met in 2002, when they were both 22 years old. They began dating in 2003, shortly after her divorce from Damon Thomas. At the time, Kim was working as a stylist for Ray J’s sister, Brandy, 44, and Paris Hilton, 42. However, their relationship simmered out by 2006 when the duo parted ways. Despite their breakup, their romance would soon become even more public as their sex tape leaked in 2007. The famous sex tape shot Kim into super stardom and it wouldn’t be until 15 years later that it was all put to bed when her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, obtained the remaining tapes from Ray J in 2022.

A few other women that Ray J has dated or has been linked to include a few other celebrities including, RHONJ star Danielle Staub, 60, as reported by BET. In addition, the father-of-two was previously linked to TV personality Tila Tequila, 41, in 2009. And earlier, amid the Kim drama, he was rumored to be dating rapper Lil’ Kim, 48. He also dated brunette beauty Olivia Alvarez for a brief period in 2011.