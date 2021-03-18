Exclusive
Why Princess Love Decided To Give Ray J ‘Another Chance’ & Dismiss Their Divorce
Ray J requested ‘dissolution’ of his 4-year marriage to Princess Love back in Sept. 2020 — but the couple have since agreed to ‘dismiss’ the divorce and ‘fix things.’
Ray J, 40, and Princess Love, 36, are once again back on just months after filing for divorce. The Moesha alum “fought very hard” to get his relationship with the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star, whom he shares daughter Melody Love, 2, and son Epik Ray, 1, with. “Ray J never wanted to give up on his relationship and he fought very hard to fix things. He made a lot of promises to Princess and she agreed to give him another chance,” a source close to the couple spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
The update comes after Ray filed for “dissolution” of their marriage in Sept. 2020 through the The Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles. At the time, Brandy‘s younger brother also requested joint custody of their two small children. Ray confirmed that his on-again, off-again romance — which began in 2013 — have are “in a good place” in a recent TMZ interview, with plans to move to Miami. “Princess Love finally agreed to dismiss the divorce because she believes he really is all in. Her complaint was always that he was half in and half out, but he’s convinced her that he’s really gone above and beyond the past six months to prove that he can make her and the kids his only priority. That’s how he won her back. Everyone is praying that he will stay on this path because they are very happy as a family right now,” the source added.
While Ray J last sought divorce, it was Princess Love who originally filed for divorce in May of 2020, and sought for sole legal and physical custody for Melody and Epik. The 45-year marriage of Ray J and Brandy’s parents, Sonja and Willie Norwood, also influenced his decision to make things work. “Ray J always had an incredible example of what a married couple should look like and that was in his parents who have been married for decades,” a second insider explained to HL. Sonja has also been instrumental in the careers of both of her kids, acting as a manager for Brandy and Ray J over the years.
“[A longterm marriage] is something he’s always strived for in his own relationship because he’s sees the unconditional love and support they have for one another no matter what,” our second source added. “So when Ray J and Princess Love split, he never wanted to call things off and was determined to make it work regardless of everything that had happened between them. Despite his public persona or what some may think, Ray J truly is a family man and that’s always been his number one priority,” they also said.
Princess and Ray are no stranger to break-up and make-up headlines, as they’ve called off their romance numerous times. Back in Nov. 2019, when Princess was pregnant with their son Epik, she took to Instagram Live to allege that her husband was “entertaining some women” via an “extra phone.” She also claimed that the McComb, Mississippi native left her and daughter Melody “stranded” in Las Vegas following the BET Soul Train Awards. The drama, she later said, was over the couple’s disagreement to relocate from Los Angeles to Las Vegas full time. Just a month later, they were back on as they posted for a romantic maternity photo shoot.
Given their past splits, a third source tells HL they wouldn’t be surprised if there’s another one down the line. “Between Ray and Princess, it is not the end of their relationship right now — but as much as they want things to work out you shouldn’t blink because we could be back to one of them filing for divorce again in the near or distant future,” they spilled. “Right now, though, everything is cool. They were dealing with the tried and true, can’t live with each other, can’t live without each other but now they seem to be on the same page and are legitimately trying to make it work. Their friends and themselves are hoping for the best, so we will wait and see. Everyone’s fingers are crossed,” they also said.