Why Princess Love Decided To Give Ray J ‘Another Chance’ & Dismiss Their Divorce

Ray J requested ‘dissolution’ of his 4-year marriage to Princess Love back in Sept. 2020 — but the couple have since agreed to ‘dismiss’ the divorce and ‘fix things.’

The update comes after Ray filed for “dissolution” of their marriage in Sept. 2020 through the The Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles. At the time, Brandy ‘s younger brother also requested joint custody of their two small children. Ray confirmed that his on-again, off-again romance — which began in 2013 — have are “in a good place” in a recent TMZ interview, with plans to move to Miami. “Princess Love finally agreed to dismiss the divorce because she believes he really is all in. Her complaint was always that he was half in and half out, but he’s convinced her that he’s really gone above and beyond the past six months to prove that he can make her and the kids his only priority. That’s how he won her back. Everyone is praying that he will stay on this path because they are very happy as a family right now,” the source added.

Sonja and Willie Norwood, also influenced his decision to make things work. "Ray J always had an incredible example of what a married couple should look like and that was in his parents who have been married for decades," a second insider explained to HL. Sonja has also been instrumental in the careers of both of her kids, While Ray J last sought divorce, it was Princess Love who originally filed for divorce in May of 2020, and sought for sole legal and physical custody for Melody and Epik. The 45-year marriage of Ray J and Brandy's parents, Sonja and Willie Norwood, also influenced his decision to make things work. "Ray J always had an incredible example of what a married couple should look like and that was in his parents who have been married for decades," a second insider explained to HL. Sonja has also been instrumental in the careers of both of her kids, acting as a manager for Brandy and Ray J over the years.

“[A longterm marriage] is something he’s always strived for in his own relationship because he’s sees the unconditional love and support they have for one another no matter what,” our second source added. “So when Ray J and Princess Love split, he never wanted to call things off and was determined to make it work regardless of everything that had happened between them. Despite his public persona or what some may think, Ray J truly is a family man and that’s always been his number one priority,” they also said.