Princess Love Shades ‘Ugly’ Husband Ray J: You ‘Left Me’ & Daughter Melody, 1, ‘Stranded In Vegas’

Princess Love, who is more than eight months pregnant, is apparently stuck in Las Vegas with her daughter Melody! The ‘L&HHH’ star is accusing her husband, Ray J, of leaving them ‘stranded’ after attending BET’s Soul Train Awards as a family.

What happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas, because Princess Love is broadcasting her marital drama on Instagram! The 35-year-old Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star attended the BET Soul Train Awards with her husband Ray J, 38, and their daughter Melody, 17 mos., in Las Vegas on Nov. 17, and Princess is now claiming she and Melody are still in Sin City — sans Ray J. Two days after the award show, Ray J shared a family photo from their red carpet appearance, which set off Princess. “Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos 😂,” Princess wrote, and even threw in “#byeugly” for extra measure.

Keep in mind that Princess is more than eight months pregnant with her and Ray J’s second child, a baby boy. Given her circumstances, Princess is not up for a road trip. She further explained her dilemma in a post on her Instagram page, which read, “Yes I can fly home.. I have my own money. But my car is here and I don’t want to drive back alone with my daughter because I’m over 8 months pregnant and I don’t even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on.”

Ray J has not spoken on these accusations, and HollywoodLife has reached out to the singer’s rep for comment. He did, however, wipe the family photo from his page after Princess commented under it! It’s unclear if Ray J actually left his family stranded, but this is not the first glimpse of drama we’ve witnessed between the rapper and his wife. On the Oct. 21 episode of L&HHH, Princess was also fed up with Ray J for missing out on family time since he was in Las Vegas — déjà vu?

Before the Las Vegas drama went down, Princess Love and Ray J appeared to be a happy couple while boarding a chopper for their sky-high gender reveal in October. The helicopter released blue smoke over mountain ranges, and the spectacle was right up there along with all the other creative gender reveals taking social media by storm. The couple welcomed their first child, Melody, in May of 2018, after tying the knot in Aug. 2016.