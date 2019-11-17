14 Sexiest Soul Train Awards Outfits Of All-Time: Wendy Williams, Normani & More

Ahead of the 2019 Soul Train Awards, we’re looking back at the most epic looks from the show in years’ past — from Wendy Williams to Faith Evans and more!

We’re already looking forward to seeing the sure-to-be incredible red carpet looks at the 2019 Soul Train Awards. This year’s show happens LIVE on Nov. 17 in Las Vegas, and as the hours until the big event wind down, we’re taking a look back at some looks from the past. At the 2018 show, Normani absolutely ruled the red carpet in a little black dress, which featured a super short hemline and majorly low-cut neckline. Normani looked FABULOUS in the ensemble! Faith Evans also stood out on the 2018 red carpet, as she wore a strapless black pantsuit that showed off her figure to perfection.

Back in 2014, Wendy Williams wore a number of outfits throughout the night, as she served as host of the show. On the red carpet, she rocked a nude, bodycon dress, but during one of her show quick changes, she changed into a sparkling silver dress. The gown had a thigh-high slit, so Wendy’s legs were on full display, while her figure was accentuated perfectly. She paired the look with curly hair and a huge smile on her face. Of course, she also KILLED it onstage!

Another great look at the Soul Train Awards was Tamar Braxton in 2017. She wore a silver dress, which featured sheer cutouts down the side and at her chest. Tamar paired the look with a sleek and straight hairstyle, and she looked absolutely fierce.

There are plenty of other amazing Soul Train Awards looks where these came from, and you can check them out in the gallery above! The 2019 Soul Train Awards — hosted by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold — will air on Nov. 17 at 8:00 p.m. on BET.