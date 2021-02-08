Ray J Reveals He & Princess Love Are Living Together In Miami 5 Mos. After Split: ‘We’re In A Good Place’

Ray J chatted with ‘TMZ Live’ about his move to Miami with wife Princess Love, revealing that the two are in a more ‘positive’ place and on a ‘journey’ together.

Ray J is opening up a new chapter in his life. The rapper, 40, joined the hosts of TMZ Live, where he discussed his relocation to Miami from Los Angeles with his whole family, including wife Princess Love. “We’re in a good place right now,” Ray J shared with the hosts. “We’re in Miami; we’re gonna move down to Miami. And I don’t think we’re coming back to LA any time soon,” he revealed.

The rapper, who filed for divorce from his wife of more than four years just five months ago, confessed that he and Princess Love have been in “a very positive place” over the course of the last few months. “We’ve been taking care of the kids [daughter Melody Love, 2, and son Epik Ray, 1],” he continued, revealing that his little ones “love it out here.” The move may have been the ultimate fix for any troubles Ray J and Princess Love have been facing.

“It’s just given us a different mood and a different outlook on life,” Ray J elaborated. “We’re taking it one day at a time.” When it came to confirming whether or not the two are officially back together, Ray J remained just a bit coy on the subject of his marital status. “Well, we are together!” Ray J said, noting that the two are at least under the same roof for the time being.

“Are we back together? Well, I think that’s just a journey we gotta take,” he said. Ray J did reiterate “we are together” in terms of their living arrangement. “I think we love it,” he continued. “We’re just figuring out, how do we keep it consistent, and how do we enjoy life together, and be good together,” Ray J went on, adding that he thinks he and Princess Love “are meant to be together.”

The interview comes roughly five months after Ray J filed for divorce in September 2020. Over the course of the last few months, however, the couple seemed to acknowledge that Ray J’s decision was a “mistake.” The pair are seemingly working to mend anything that may have disrupted their love life, and taking time to devote as much attention as possible to their family. Fans cannot wait to see how the two take on this next chapter of their life and start fresh in Miami!