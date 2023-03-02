Princess Love: 5 Things To Know About Ray J’s Wife & The Mother To His 2 Kids

Princess Love is best known for being the wife of Ray J and appearing on ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’

They’ve been married since 2016.

Ray J. just pulled the plug on a planned divorce from her.

Ray J may have had a high-profile romance with Kim Kardashian, but he’s proven his true love is the aptly named Princess Love Norwood. The R&B singer has been married to her since 2016 and they’ve started a family together. But there was eventually trouble in paradise for the couple, with reports emerging they were on their way to a divorce after four years as a married couple. The off and on duo would ultimately file for divorce no fewer than three times. Now, it seems they may be on their way to reconciling again, as Ray J filed to dismiss their divorce on March 1, 2023.

Here’s everything to know about Princess Love as they appear to be setting aside their differences, and their divorce.

1. She co-starred with her hubby on ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.’

The gorgeous Princess Love, 38, appeared alongside Ray J on VH1’s hit reality series Love & Hip Hop Hollywood between 2014 and 2019. At the height of their fame on the show, she married him in a lavish ceremony Los Angles’ Cathedral of Saint Vibiana in August of 2016. Anthony Hamilton and Brandy performed at the event, and Rapper The Game was a groomsman, per Page Six. The bride wore a stunning beaded Lazaro ball gown for the event and told People that “He’s the only person I’ve ever been with that I couldn’t see myself without.”

Ray J said before the event, “Even when I wasn’t with her, I told my friends ‘She the one, she the one.’ It was just something about how I felt when she was around me.”

2. She’s a mom of two.

Princess Love is a mom of two. The VH1 star announced on November 27, 2017, that she was expecting her first child with the singer. “It’s such a blessing from God to be able to carry our child,” she captioned a baby bump picture via Instagram. “Love is on my mind. Love is in my heart. Princess and I are expecting,” Ray said on The Real the same day, per People. They welcomed their first child, daughter Melody Love, on May 22, 2018.

Two years later, on January 7, 2020, they welcomed son Epik Ray. “God is truly amazing! @Princesslove you are really a blessing!” the new dad wrote via Instagram at the time. “To watch what you went thru to have our children is something words can’t express. I’m so proud of you. Thank you for everything! 2020 is already the best year of my life! – Here he is EPIK RAY NORWOOD.”

After they separated, an insider told us their kids remained their priority. “Ray J and Princess have a really great co-parenting relationship despite the ups and downs they’ve gone through while they were still together,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in January 2022.

3. Princess Love is a producer and actress.

According to IMDb, she’s known for being a producer on 2020’s One Mo Chance, and The Conversation: Ray J & Princess: Part 1. Aside from Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, she’s also appeared on Camp Joy and The Deadly Getaway.

4. She’s an Oakland native.

Also per her IMDb bio, Princess Love was born on August 14, 1984 in Oakland, California.

5. She had a mini sex tape scandal of her own.

Fans will remember the Ray J and Kim Kardashian sex tape scandal from 2007. But many aren’t aware that his wife nearly experienced something similar years later. According to TMZ, a compromising nude pic of her with a man surfaced online back in 2014. Her lawyers said it was a screen capture from a personal sex tape that had been stolen. It was subsequently removed.