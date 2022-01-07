How Ray J & Princess Love Are Handling Co-Parenting 2 Kids 3 Months After Split

Despite Ray J filing for divorce, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned that he and Princess Love have found a way to give ‘the best life’ to their kids, Melody and 2-year-old Epik.

It’s been months since Ray J called off his marriage to Princess Love for the third and seemingly final time. Though the love between Ray J, 40, and Princess Love, 37, has collapsed, the two have put aside their issues with each other to maintain a healthy household for their children, Epik, 2, and 3-year-old Melody. “Ray J and Princess have a really great co-parenting relationship despite the ups and downs they’ve gone through while they were still together,” a source shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood stars have “come to an understanding that just because things didn’t work out between them as a couple, they have made a conscious decision to give their kids the best life,” the insider tells HollywoodLife, adding that both Ray J and Princess play “a very active role” in their kids’ lives. This commitment was seen recently when Ray J and Princess reunited to celebrate Epik’s second birthday. Ray J shared a video from the party, and he tagged Princess Love in the comments.

“Ray J is very hands-on with his kids and loves spending one on one time with each of them,” the insiders adds and explains why Ray J has stepped up when it comes to being a dad. “That’s not a huge surprise, though, because Ray J has an incredible relationship with his own father. He spends a lot of time with his parents, and they have set a really beautiful example of a healthy parent-child relationship.”

Sadly, Ray J hasn’t maintained a similarly positive relationship with Princess Love. While Ray J was hospitalized with a bad case of pneumonia in October 2021, the rapper filed the papers to officially end their marriage. This is the third time that they’ve gone down the divorce route. Princess filed for divorce in May 2020, but the two patched things up. The peace didn’t last because Ray J filed in September 2020. Yet, the couple managed to make it work – until recently.

With this not being Princess’s first divorce rodeo, she didn’t seem fazed when asked about the divorce filing. “[I’ve] never been better,” she said days after Ray submitted the papers. When asked about Ray’s condition, she said, “He’s great. He’s alive and well.”